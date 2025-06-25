Hamptons Election Results 2025: Southampton Village Mayor Manger Re-elected, North Haven Trustee Diat Unseated & More

Southampton Village Mayor Bill Manger Jr,. at Southampton Fest

Voters re-elected Southampton Village Mayor Bill Manger Jr. in the lone contested electoral race among seven Hamptons village elections last week — and the Village of North Haven saw the lone unseated incumbent in the bunch.

Besides those two races, ballots were also cast on June 17 and 20 in Sag Harbor, Sagaponack, Westhampton Beach, West Hampton Dunes, and Quogue — although in most races incumbents sailed to victory and in many instances they ran uncontested.

Here is a look at the results across the South Fork.

SOUTHAMPTON

Southampton Village Mayor Bill Manger Jr. secured another two-year term with 55% of the vote, defeating challenger and Village Trustee Ed Simioni and reaffirming voter support for his administration.

He’ll be joined on the village board by returning trustee Roy Stevenson and newcomer Rob Coburn, who replaces outgoing trustee Robin Brown after her two terms in office.

Manger described the reelection as “even better than the first,” framing it as the public’s vote of confidence in the direction the village is heading. Chief among his priorities is the long-awaited sewer project for the central business district — a plan years in the making, now slowed by the challenge of identifying a suitable location for the treatment facility.

“People really want us to keep moving forward,” Manger said. “We’re going to work very hard to get that done.”

He also highlighted ongoing environmental efforts to protect Lake Agawam, including a newly approved permeable reactive barrier designed to block runoff, and a $10 million algae harvester project now halfway funded through federal and town contributions.

“I just want to thank residents for their confidence in me,” Manger said. “There’s more to do, and I look forward to continuing the work we’ve started.”

With major infrastructure and water quality projects underway, Manger enters his next term with momentum, and a clear mandate to turn long-standing proposals into tangible results for the village.

NORTH HAVEN

In a closely contested election, Max Rohn unseated incumbent Trustee Terie Diat to claim a seat on the North Haven Village Board, while Peter Boody secured his second term as trustee. It will be Rohn’s first term in public office, but the longtime resident is already focused on some of the village’s most pressing challenges.

“I’m incredibly excited about the team North Haven has,” said Rohn. “There’s a lot of good work to be done — especially on issues like cell coverage, de-stressing the waterways, and reviewing the zoning code.”

He emphasized that any zoning changes, particularly around the contentious issue of oversized homes on small lots, would require substantial community input and, “must reflect the values and concerns of North Haven residents.”

Rohn also pointed to several ongoing efforts that will need continued community engagement to succeed. The village’s tick reduction program has already drawn praise from locals, with some calling it “life changing,” and he hopes to build on that progress. A key priority, he added, is completing Lovelady Park, a project he described as a symbol of what the community can accomplish together.

“The build-out has to be funded through donations,” Rohn said. “We’re counting on neighbors to help bring it across the finish line.”

He thanked residents for their support but noted that the work ahead will depend on their continued involvement – not only in funding projects, but in shaping the village’s future.

QUOGUE

In Quogue, trustees Ted Necarsulmer and Randy Cardo retained their seats.

Necarsulmer’s platform focused less on sweeping change and more on preserving what he sees as Quogue’s vital strengths.

“My top priority is to keep Quogue running like it’s running,” he said in an interview after the vote. “This village is only as strong as its institutions — the police department, the library, the wildlife refuge — and they need our full support”.

Necarsulmer describes his approach to leadership as less about pre-set agendas and more about addressing issues as they arise.

“We wait for a situation to come up and respond quickly. That’s really how it works,” he said, while also encouraging residents to stay engaged and support the village’s institutions. “We need people to spend their time doing what needs to get done.” Their involvement, he added, will be key to preserving Quogue’s character and meeting future challenges that lie ahead as a united community.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Westhampton Beach voters elected Rob Rubio and Christipher Rizzo to fill the village’s two trustee positions. Rubio, the incumbent, earned 176 votes.

“I’ve been doing this for 10 years and I look forward to another two,” he said. He plans to pick up where he left off — continued work on the sewer project he helped initiate is a key objective of his tenure.

Rizzo, a first-time elected official, will occupy the second open seat after winning 155 votes.

“It’s great that people got out and exercised their right to vote,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting started and keeping the village moving forward.”

“We’ve got an incredible community and it’s important for the board to support both the residents and the businesses and keep changes positive,” he added.

The pair defeated Kim Wolfersdorf and Nancy St. John who mounted a joint challenge for the open trustee spots. They won 128 and 91 votes respectively.

WEST HAMPTON DUNES

Ryan Osborne and Gary Trimarchi were elected to fill West Hampton Dunes’ two trustee seats.

Osborne earned 131 votes and will begin his four-year term as a first time elected official.

“I’ve always felt a deep connection with the village and the people that live here, and I want to do my part to maintain what we have in the village and even potentially try to make it a little bit better,” said the 12-year village resident.

The primary goal of his tenure will be to protect the shoreline from flooding. He seeks to improve the village’s infrastructure “while remaining fiscally responsible,” in addition to instituting community-oriented events such as beachside family movie nights.

Incumbent Trimarchi won 113 votes. A trustee for two decades, he also emphasized the importance of shoreline protection during his reelection campaign. He didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Osborne and Trimarchi defeated challenger Luke McGintry who earned 70 votes. Write-in candidate Gary Vegliante — the village’s ex-mayor — won 26 votes.

SAGAPONACK

In Sagaponack, incumbents William Barbour and Carrie Crowley reclaimed the two available trustee seats in an uncontested election.

Barbour will begin his eighth two-year term and Crowley is set to start her third. They got 19 and 16 votes respectively. Neither responded to a request for comment.

SAG HARBOR

Sag Harbor voters re-elected incumbent Mayor Thomas Gardella as well as Trustees Aidan Corish and Robert Plumb — all of whom ran unopposed for their seats on the village board.

They were not immediately available for comment.