Long Island Locations Among Top Boat Rental Spots in NY State

A number of yachts docked at Sag Harbor.

Anchors away!

Nearly half of New York State’s top 10 boat rental locations are on Long Island, including three of the top five, according to a recent study that found the region to be a hotbed of rentals including luxury yachts.

While Long Island likely has more than its share of boat owners, this study looked specifically at renting in New York State, placing Long Island toward the top of the list including some Suffolk and Nassau locations.

The study by Getmyboat, which describes itself as the “biggest marketplace for boat charters and rentals worldwide,” ranked Manhattan as number one, followed by Sag Harbor, Oyster Bay and Port Washington.

Saratoga Springs ranked fifth, followed by Oneida Lake, Mamaroneck and East Hampton in the eighth slot. Kingston and Findley Lake rounded out the top 10.

“There are different charters, sailboats, motor yachts, six-pack fishing boats,” said John Basel, owner of Six Fathom Yacht Charter, which includes a45-foot motor yacht in Brit Cove Marina in Southold as well as boats in Florida and the Great Lakes. “It’s mostly vacationers, but it’s people who are seasonal there.”

Launched in 2013, Getmyboat has grown to more than 150,000 listings in 184 countries for everything from jet ski rentals to vacation yacht charters. This study includes the entire state of New York, which Getmyboat said has more than 500,000 registered boats, ranking seventh in the nation.

It examined bookings and demand data from Getmyboat such as completed rentals, and also looked at pricing, most popular vessel and local boating culture.

Getmyboat said data includes “the number of boat rentals recorded in each city over a specified period, allowing us to quantify the popularity of boating destinations.”

“We took all our data from the last 12 calendar months, including bookings and inquiries to gauge demand,” Val Streif, Getmyboat marketing manager, said of the study which covers up to May, 2025. “We ranked them based on that.”

Basel said during the peak of the pandemic, there was a boat rental boom, as people sought to use boats as a way to enjoy the outdoors.

“During COVID, chartering in general took off. People needed a way to get on the water, and beaches were closed. They discovered chartering,” Basel said. “And then after COVID, you had a backlash. People started going overseas.”

The pandemic, he said, left more boats available to rent after rental caught on amid COVID, but demand began to drop. “You used to be ale to do well in the Hamptons, because there was a shortage of boats,” Basel continued. “A lot more boats started chartering, so supply and demand shifted. Now there are more boats.”

Manhattan snagged the top spot with locals and tourists renting to travel primarily on the Hudson River, East River, and New York Harbor. The study, which noted sailing and motorized yachts are popular in Manhattan, cited views of the Manhattan skyline, Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and bridges.

“In Manhattan, almost all bookings are captain charters,” Streif said. “They’re really great for localized tours, where to go and take people out on their boat.”

Sag Harbor, with 37 rentals available, was ranked No. 2 with its “classic maritime charm” and “picturesque harbor lined with stunning sailboats and yachts.” Boaters have access to the Shelter Island Sound, Gardiners Bay, and Peconic Bay, which the study cited for “calm waters and scenic views of Long Island.”

“I think it might be the size and availability. There are more vessels available,” Streif said of Say Harbor seizing the No. 1 East End spot. “When you have more options and more locals and tourists, there’s higher demand for rentals.”

Sag Harbor also got a nod for its “rich nautical history, vibrant waterfront scene, and quaint shops and restaurants” that combine for “an idyllic setting for boating enthusiasts seeking relaxation and exploration.”

“The reason Sag Harbor is so big is the larger motor yachts,” Basel said. “They do all sizes out of there, but people who vacation out of the Hamptons, that’s kind of the main marina there.”

Oyster Bay, which ranked 5 last year and 3 this year, offers access to Oyster Bay Harbor and Long Island Sound. The study cited its “maritime history and natural beauty,” providing “stunning cruising grounds with scenic views of historic estates.” Getmyboat also cited proximity to Sagamore Hill, President Theodore Roosevelt’s home.

“Data shows boats registered in Oyster Bay,” Streif said. “Our data showed it as the third most popular for boat rentals on Long Island.”

Port Washington on the North Shore ranked four with its “quaint waterfront and scenic harbor” as well as “panoramic views of Manhasset Bay and the Long Island Sound.” The waterfront restaurants, and boutique shops enrich the experience along with the Sands Point Preserve and North Hempstead Beach Park.

“There’s a lot of waterfront dining,” Streif added. “People want to cruise and have lunch on the water.”

East Hampton ranked 8 as an “exceptional locale for boating and boat rentals” with about 70 miles of shoreline, bordered by the Atlantic Ocean, Gardiners Bay, and Napeague Bay. Boat rental services provide access to vessels for sightseeing cruises and water sports.

The study cited “the area’s protected coves and bays” and “proximity to open ocean waters” that make it ideal for a “wide range of boating activities.”

“That’s going to be more luxury yacht charters, big boats, people going out for a nice day on the water, definitely on the higher end,” Streif said. “It’s a more exclusive area, a higher income bracket. You’ll see amazing luxury yachts.”

Basel said the Long Island boat rental season is relatively brief, largely during the peak of the summer.

“It’s very seasonal, basically July and August and a little bit in June,” he said. “It’s the weather. It’s the summer. That’s when the vacationers are there.”