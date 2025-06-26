Morikami Museum Shows Sculpture from the Time of Samurai

Eagle sculpture in The Art of Peace: Jizai Okimono at the Morikami Museum

The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach is inviting visitors to explore animals and mythic beasts through a rare and mesmerizing form of Japanese craftsmanship in The Art of Peace: Jizai Okimono, on view now through September 28.

These 19 exquisite jizai okimono — intricately articulated sculptures crafted in the likeness of animals and mythical beasts — are made of finely worked metals, showcasing the extraordinary skill and creativity of Japanese armorers who, during a time of peace in the Edo period (1603–1868), transitioned from forging samurai armor to creating works of art.

The Art of Peace: Jizai Okimono offers a unique opportunity for visitors to witness the articulated sculptures of insects, birds, reptiles, fish, and mythical creatures like dragons, whose bodies flex and coil with breathtaking realism. These lifelike creations reflect not only the technical mastery of their makers, but also a deep appreciation for nature and movement.

With the dawn of the Meiji period (1868–1912) and the transformation from a feudal military government to a constitutional monarchy, metalsmiths refocused their powerful expertise and skills into artistic pursuits. The term jizai means “movable” or “articulated,” while okimono refers to ornamental objects. The result is a fascinating collection of jointed sculptures that are both technically impressive and visually stunning.

The Art of Peace: Jizai Okimono is drawn from a private collection and is made possible with support from The Henri and Tomoye Takahashi Charitable Foundation and the Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-495-0233 or visit morikami.org.