Recipe: Keith’s Grilled Summer Swordfish with Mango Lemon Honey Jalapeno Salsa

Learn to make this delish dish from the Golden Pear! Keith’s Grilled Summer Swordfish with Mango Lemon Honey Jalapeno Salsa requires making a marinade and salsa with that succulent fish.

Yield: (4 entrée servings)

Ingredients:

Swordfish steaks (fresh as possible from reputable fish-monger) four 6-8 oz. portions, skin trimmed off

For the Marinade:

Extra virgin olive oil 4 tblsp.

Lemon juice (fresh squeezed) juice of 1/2 medium lemon

Lime juice (fresh squeezed) juice of 1 medium lime

Cilantro (fresh, fine chop) 1 tblsp.

Kosher salt 1 tsp.

Ground black pepper ½ tsp.

For the Salsa:

Mango (ripe, pitted and peeled, ¼ inch dice) 1 & ½ cups

Red onion (fine dice) 3 tblsp.

Plum tomato (1/4 “ dice) 3 tblsp.

Jalapeno (ribs and seeds removed, fine dice) 3 tblsp.

Sunflower oil ¼ cup

Honey (preferably local) 2 tblsp.

Lime juice (fresh squeezed) 3 tblsp.

Cilantro (fresh, fine chop) 1 tblsp.

Scallions (fresh, fine chop) 2 tblsp.

Salt 1 tsp.

White pepper ½ tsp.

Procedure:

Wash all herbs and vegetables thoroughly under cold running water.

Two hours before preparing, wash the swordfish under cold running water; pat dry with paper towels. 3. Place swordfish into a glass baking dish.

In a small bowl, whisk together the marinade ingredients and pour over the swordfish, turning over to coat the swordfish all over. Cover with plastic wrap and put swordfish in refrigerator.

Prepare the salsa in a small bowl, folding together all ingredients. Cover with plastic and put in refrigerator.

15 minutes before grilling, remove the swordfish from the refrigerator.

Heat your outdoor grill on high for 15 minutes. Grill should be hot.

Place swordfish steaks on the grill. Using your stopwatch on your phone, start the stopwatch.

After 3 minutes, turn the swordfish steaks 90°F. Restart your stopwatch.

After 3 minutes, turn the swordfish steaks over. They should be nicely marked. Restart your stopwatch.

After 2 minutes, rotate the swordfish steaks 90°F. Restart your stop watch.

After 2 minutes, remove the swordfish steaks from the grill, place on a platter, and loosely cover them with aluminum foil. You can test the temperature of the swordfish to be 165°F.

Plate the swordfish steaks and spoon over each equal portions of the salsa.

Garnish with fresh cilantro and sliced plum tomatoes.

Serve with warm rice pilaf, or you favorite summer pasta.