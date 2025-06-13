Book Review: A Collection of Life Stories with Stops Along the Way

I recently came upon a book by prominent Theologian Miltiades B. Efthimiou PhD S.T.M.B.D.B.A. titled A Collection of Life Stories with Stops Along the Way. His final thoughts in the books are “as you join me on my journey; every situation in life is temporary. So when life is good, make sure you enjoy and receive it fully. And when life is not so good remember that it will not last forever and better days are on the way”.

He opens the book with “Time has a way of moving quickly and catching you unaware of the passing years.” The theme throughout the book is to have “patience and persistence.” There are many interesting stories and reflections on the human condition and managing adversity. I highly recommend this book to stimulate your mind and reflect on your own journey.