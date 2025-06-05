Seek One: The Graffiti-Born Alchemist of Pop Culture & Fine Art

Seek One in his studio

In the contemporary art world, where style often fights substance, Seek One emerges as a rare hybrid: an artist whose work pulses with the raw energy of the streets yet gleams with the polish of high culture. Since first hitting the scene in 2017, when The White Room Gallery in Bridgehampton hailed him as a breakout talent, Seek One has become a force in the international art circuit. His signature fusion of vintage media, iconic figures and layered textures has earned him a devoted following — from A-list celebrities to serious collectors around the world.

Seek One’s works have been shown in elite galleries in Miami, New York, Aspen, Mykonos and Dubai. His art has been collected by major athletes and entertainers, including names like Carmelo Anthony, Kelly Ripa and Tony Robbins to name a few. Yet, behind the rapid rise and pop-laced gloss, there’s a deeply personal and evolving story about identity, exploration and the balance between urban grit and refined elegance.

“My ideas come from a mix of places — travel, music, history, the past and present all colliding,” the artist says. “I like to take something iconic, a piece of nostalgia or culture, and re-contextualize it. The cover image for Dan’s Papers, for example, features an iconic pool girl image layered over vintage newspaper and splashes of bold color and graffiti. She’s a timeless muse, and the background creates tension between eras. That’s the essence of my work — colliding time periods and textures to make something new.”

Seek One — born in Philadelphia — started tagging walls and skateboarding as a teenager. Graffiti was his first language, and it still echoes through his current work. He overlays imagery with street textures: spray paint, wheat paste, stencils and drips of enamel, building layers that reflect both physical and cultural landscapes.

“Graffiti taught me everything about flow and balance,” he says. “There’s an edge to it, but also a rhythm. My tag — ‘Seek One’ — never had a meaning when I was younger but has now developed into a message to myself and others. It means to search for uniqueness, to find your one thing, your identity. It stuck.”

Identity is a key theme in Seek One’s portfolio. Whether he’s referencing fashion icons like Kate Moss, music legends like Hendrix or Biggie, or fictional heroes like Batman, his works function like altarpieces to pop royalty. But they also feel deeply personal, each one stitched with threads of his own history and perspective.

“I’m inspired by artists who create new language — Basquiat, Warhol and KAWS, to name a few,” he says. “But also by the culture I grew up in: skateboarding, hip hop, streetwear. Art for me is about merging those worlds — high and low, past and future.”

Since his early days with The White Room Gallery, Seek One’s career has grown in both scale and ambition. His shows there helped him transition from rising graffiti-influenced artist to a mainstay in the contemporary gallery scene. Over the years, the gallery has hosted multiple exhibitions of his work, each more immersive and conceptually layered than the last.

“The White Room Gallery took a chance on me, and I’ll never forget that,” he says. “They gave me space to develop, experiment and get in front of serious collectors. That relationship was pivotal. It helped me take the leap into being a full-time artist.”

Now, with his work collected around the world, Seek One remains grounded in the ethos that launched him: Stay curious, stay authentic, keep going and keep evolving.

“I’m working on a new series right now that brings more of my own photography into the mix,” he reveals. “It’s darker, more experimental. I want to keep pushing the envelope, finding ways to make my work more immersive. Digital elements, sculpture, maybe even fashion collaborations — it’s all on the table.”

As Seek One continues to expand his craft, one thing is clear: His unique ability to bridge visual languages — graffiti and glamour, nostalgia and now — isn’t just a style. It’s a philosophy. In a time where so much art is manufactured for trends or algorithms, Seek One reminds us of something essential: Real art starts with a search — for meaning, for identity, for that one spark no one else can replicate.

And for Seek One, the search never stops.

Find art by Seek One and other talents at The White Room Gallery, 3 Railroad Avenue, in East Hampton. Call 631-237-1481 or visit thewhiteroom.gallery.