Shetler Island Is Lone Rejected 2025 East End School Budget

The Shelter Island School District budget was the only one among 24 East End districts that voters rejected, although Montauk voters also rejected a proposition to fund the construction of a new building.

Shelter Island was one of two districts that saw budgets voted down out of 124 districts across Long Island. Its school board may hold a new vote on June 17. Take a look at the Twin Forks school election results below.

Amagansett Union Free School District’s budget proposition of $14,048,403 passed with 174 to 38 votes, along with proposition passages of a multiyear tuition agreement with the East Hampton Union Free School District, a new school bus purchase, and creation of a capital reserve fund. Members Kristen Peterson and Wayne Gauger have been re-elected to the Board of Education, defeating challenger Joseph Karpinski.

East Hampton Union Free School District’s budget proposition of $88,140,847 passed with 271 to 42 votes, along with proposition passages of classroom and playground renovations, replacement of a $5.7 million repair reserve fund, and establishing a capital reserve fund. Board of Education incumbents Sandra Vorpahl and James Foster have been re-elected, defeating challenger Belinda Ballas.

East Quogue Union Free School District’s proposed budget of $23,321,141 was approved with 311 to 74 votes, including approvals for an expenditure for the Suffolk County Cooperative Library System and a $475,000 capital reserves expenditure to fix the school’s roof and art room. Board members Brianna Gladding and Jessica Stalters were re-elected.

Hampton Bays Public Schools’ proposed budget of $67,495,698 was approved with 509 to 120 votes, including an approval of the 2024 academic year’s funds to repair and renovate school facilities. Board members Kevin Springer and Richard Joslin have been re-elected to join the school’s board.

The Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District’s proposed budget of $46,765,442 was approved, with a final vote count of 384 to 146. A capital reserve fund to improve school buildings and facilities was also approved. Board incumbent Lauren Ocker and Linda Stavrinos won re-election.

The Montauk Public School District’s budget of $24,564,115 was approved with a final vote count of 403 to 280, and an approval for East Hampton tuition. However, there were two failed bond and capital savings propositions. Leigh Ann Hess has been elected as a trustee on the school’s board.

The Oysterponds Union Free School District’s budget of $5,841,258 has passed, along with propositions for a repair and capital reserve funds, and a budget for the Floyd Memorial Library. School board members Thomas Stevenson, Miriam Foster, and Erin Stanton, each had 106, 100, and 105 votes respectively.

The Quogue Union Free School District’s budget of $10,949,552 has passed, with a final vote count of 136 to 22, along with proposition approvals of an increased term for a Board of Trustees member, Quogue Village Library budget, contract with Westhampton Beach High School, and reserves for fund and capital. Incumbents Paul Bass, Steve Failla, and Gabriel Kochmer defeated challenger Maureen Krause.

The Remsenburg-Speonk Union Free School District’s budget of $16,794,247 was approved, with a vote count of 160 to 23, along with an approval of a contract with Suffolk Cooperative Library System and increasing capital reserves from $3 million to $7 million. Suzanne Saulino and Kevin Toolanwere re-elected on the Board of Education.

The Riverhead Central School District’s budget of $211,434,500 million was approved, along with approval for capital improvement projects, such as kitchen renovations. James Scudder and Matthew Wallace were re-elected to the Board of Education.

The Sag Harbor Union Free School District’s budget of $52,360,463 was approved with a vote count of 369 to 76, along with a proposition approval for district-wide ventilator upgrades. Board members Grainne Coen and Ronald Reed won re-election.

The Sagaponack Common School’s budget of $2,085,483 was approved unanimously. Elizabeth Barton became a newly elected school trustee.

The Shoreham-Wading River Central School District’s budget of $89,324,075 was approved with a final vote count of 513 to 145. Thomas Sheridan and Meghan Tepfenhardt won the election.

The Springs Union Free School District’s budget of $38,411,791 was approved with a final vote count of 244 to 50. Incumbents Erik Fredrickson and Emma Field were re-elected to the school’s board.

The Tuckahoe Union Free School District’s budget of $25,678,063 was approved with a vote count of 808 to 237, with Louis Campana and Joel Abrams, being re-elected to the Board of Education.

Westhampton Beach Union Free School District’s budget of $66,756,249 was approved with a vote count of 262 to 71, with incumbents Dawn Arrasate and Elizabeth Lanni-Hewitt being re-elected to the school’s board.