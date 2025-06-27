Salute to Southampton: New Shops & Businesses in the Village

Southampton Playhouse is open!

Settled in 1640, Southampton Village is one of the oldest communities on the East End and remains a popular vacation and tourist destination. Its downtown is among the most walkable in the Hamptons, featuring a wide array of high-end shops, boutiques, and restaurants enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.

Here is a look at the new businesses that have recently opened, adding to the village’s vibrant scene.

CARBON38

Carbon38 has officially taken over the former Bandier space on Main Street in Southampton. Offering their own namesake label alongside a curated selection of contemporary brands and limited edition collaborations, Carbon38 will be the place to shop for all those athleisure sets you’ll need to hit buzzy boutique fitness studios like Tracy Anderson and Equinox x Hamptons.44b Main Street, Southampton

FRESHDIRECT

Online grocery company FreshDirect has landed in Southampton with its first-ever pop-up store, which opened over Memorial Day weekend. The space offers local produce, small-batch cheese, seasonal goods, and curated selections from regional farms such as Wells Homestead Acres and Deer Run Farms. Inside, a Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee counter serves drinks and freshly baked goods. Shoppers receive a limited-edition Hamptons-inspired tote bag and can look forward to tastings and special events through the season. 70 Main Street, freshdirect.com

BARRYVILLE GENERAL

Barryville General brings its thoughtfully curated mix of pantry staples, home goods, apparel, and everyday essentials to its new Southampton location. Originally founded in Barryville, NY, the store continues to celebrate craftsmanship, support makers, and foster meaningful community connections. The Southampton outpost, which opened in August, carries the same creative spirit and commitment to quality as the original. 15 Hill Street, barryvillegeneral.com

NAMIRO

Namiro is a stylish new addition to the Southampton dining scene, featuring elevated sushi and Asian cuisine in a relaxed and welcoming setting. Opened on May 21, the beautifully designed space offers sushi, small plates, and cocktails, perfect for a family dinner or a night out. Namiro is located at 76c Jobs Ln., namirosushi.com

ELYSEWALKER

Renowned Los Angeles-based fashion retailer Elysewalker is making its East Coast debut with a pop-up shop in Southampton this summer. The boutique will showcase a curated selection of luxury womenswear, accessories, and exclusive designer pieces, blending West Coast chic with Hamptons elegance. The pop-up store runs Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. This marks the brand’s first expansion beyond its California roots, bringing its unique fashion perspective to the East End. 44A Main Street, elysewalker.com

JENNY’S BARN

Jenny Lauren Jewelry has opened its first Hamptons storefront with Jenny’s Barn in mid-May, a new shopping destination in Southampton. The boutique offers a curated mix of artisan jewelry, vintage decor, coastal fashion, and Western-inspired pieces. Jenny’s Barn will also host trunk shows and special events throughout the year, making it a must-visit for those seeking unique finds and creative inspiration. 116 North Sea Road, jennysbarn.com

FĒNIKS

Award-winning chef Douglas Gulija is opening FĒNIKS, a new intimate dining experience in Southampton this June. After 28 years running the acclaimed Plaza Café, Gulija teams up with his cousin Skip Norsic to transform the former Le Chef space into a stylish two-story restaurant offering three dining experiences: a Chef’s Counter with an eight-course tasting menu, an a la carte menu featuring innovative dishes like Local Black Sea Bass with Udon Noodles, and a lounge with craft cocktails and playful small plates. Designed by Dallago Associates, the space blends comfort and sophistication with striking architectural details. FĒNIKS reflects a fusion of tradition and creativity, promising a memorable culinary journey rooted in local ingredients and Croatian heritage. 75 Jobs Lane, feniks.com

WAVE WELLNESS

Wave Wellness opened its first social wellness destination in Southampton on February 28, 2025, unveiling a 4,000-square-foot member-based facility that blends cutting-edge biohacking technology with classic therapies for self-care and community connection. Highlights include a social infrared sauna, recovery tech suite, wellness classes, cold plunge and contrast suites, and a chromotherapy water massage bed. The space also hosts expert-led treatments and social events designed to inspire and empower members. This marks a new era for East End wellness. 15B Hill Street, wavewellnesshamptons.com

LONDON JEWELERS

London Jewelers is celebrating the grand reopening of its newly renovated Southampton boutique on May 24. After serving the Hamptons community for over 25 years, the refreshed space ushers in an exciting new chapter for the brand, enhancing the in-store experience while honoring its rich local legacy. Guests can look forward to a luxurious shopping environment and special community events. 47 Main Street, londonjewelers.com

LIMONCELLO RISTORANTE

Limoncello Ristorante is now open in Southampton in the space formerly occupied by Paul’s. A casual, family-style Italian American restaurant from the owners of Pizza Village in Montauk, Limoncello Ristorante will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as pizza. The restaurant will offer dine-in, take-out and delivery. 21 Hill Street, Southampton

J.CREW

J.Crew is bringing its signature modern classics to Southampton with a new store that opened on May 21. Known for timeless pieces, quality craftsmanship, and approachable style, the brand aims to inspire confidence and authenticity in every wardrobe. The new boutique offers brand favorites like the Rollneck sweater alongside vibrant seasonal collections. 88 Main Street. jcrew.com

EL VERANO TACO LOT

Opening Memorial Day weekend, El Verano Taco Lot is a casual, outdoor Mexico City-style taqueria next door to El Verano. Grab a picnic table and tacos, lobster rolls and more plus drinks like a Mexican Arnold Palmer with hibiscus tea and limeade or frozen margarita. Also set to open next door to El Verano is El Farm Market, which will offer farm-fresh prepared foods like guacamole, roasted tomato salsa, dips and sandwiches.101 Jobs Lane, Southampton

RED HORSE MARKET

Red Horse Market brings its signature gourmet offerings — including fresh produce, prepared foods, a butcher and seafood counter, deli and coffee bar — to Southampton. Red Horse Market owners Martha and Fran Pineda purchased the former Schmidt’s Market space back in November. redhorsemarket.com, 120 North Sea Road, Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON PLAYHOUSE

Southampton Cinema closed dueing COVID, but it is finally back under new ownership, completely upgraded and now with an IMAX theater! See first-run films, revivals and special events including Q&As with top film talent and more. Visit southamptonplayhouse.com for showtimes and tickets. 43 Hill Street

TREMBLE SOUTHAMPTON

After three successful seasons in Bridgehampton, Tremble is opening another location. This one will be year-round and located in Southampton. There will be 12 reformer machines for personalized attention and the signature high intensity but low impact workout. Instructors are known to be top notch whether you’re a beginner or seasoned pro. 25 Hill Street, Southampton

-With Kelly Laffey and Sharon Feiereisen