FreshDirect Launches First Retail Storefront in Southampton

FreshDirect is open for business in Southampton.

FreshDirect, the online grocery store known for delivering fresh food to homes across the tri-state area, opened its first-ever physical storefront in Southampton over Memorial Day weekend.

The pop-up, called FreshDirect on Main, is located at 70 Main Street and will operate through the end of December. The move marks the company’s first foray into retail in its nearly 25-year history.

The store opens Saturday, May 25, aligning with the start of the Memorial Day weekend. FreshDirect officials said the location is designed to mirror the atmosphere of a farmers market, with natural wood textures, crates and an assortment of regional and seasonal products. The store’s offerings will include local produce, small-batch cheeses, wine, beer and prepared foods.

FreshDirect president Scott Crawford called the storefront a milestone for the company as it looks to connect more directly with customers.

In addition to produce from local farms such as Wells Homestead Acres and Deer Run Farms, the store features a Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee counter serving coffee, croissants and other prepared foods. Shoppers will also receive a limited-edition Hamptons-themed tote bag while supplies last.

Beyond groceries, the pop-up will host events throughout the season, including ice cream socials, wine and cheese tastings, and family-friendly activities. In June, the company plans to take over a house in East Hampton for events such as pizza-making classes and a children’s series called “Tiny Tastemakers,” which will introduce families to local farmers and food artisans.

FreshDirect will continue to serve the Hamptons and surrounding areas through its delivery service, offering next-day delivery throughout the region. The company said it is exploring same-day delivery options for the Hamptons area, with further details expected in the coming weeks.

As part of the grand opening, the first 100 customers at FreshDirect on Main will receive a $100 FreshDirect gift card. All visitors on opening day will also receive a complimentary mini loaf of banana bread.

The store will be open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. until December. More information is available at freshdirect.com and on the company’s social media channels.