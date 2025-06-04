The Church in Sag Harbor Gears Up for an Art Filled Summer

The Church in Sag Harbor, Photo: Oliver Peterson

The Church in Sag Harbor continues to redefine the East End arts scene with a 2025 summer lineup that’s as bold as it is boundary-pushing. Summer always The Church’s place as a cornerstone in the beloved and beautiful village of Sag Harbor.

The Church Sag Harbor Summer 2025 Schedule

The Ark

The Church has announced its summer 2025 exhibition, The Ark, an ambitious and emotionally resonant showcase exploring humanity’s relationship with animals, nature, and the self through sculpture.

Curated by artist Eric Fischl, The Ark will be on view from late June through early September at The Church’s historic space on Madison Street in Sag Harbor. The show draws its title and thematic framework from the ancient myth of the Deluge—an event marked by catastrophe and rebirth, survival and new beginnings.

“These works explore themes of beauty, empathy, vulnerability, desperation, tenderness, and connection to both the otherness of animals in the wildness of nature and a mirroring metaphor for the interior world of Self,” Fischl said in a statement. “The works are, for the most part, handmade, which further highlights the complexity of our experience of both the art object created and the emotional urgency one feels through its maker.”

Featured artists include Monica Banks, Louise Bourgeois, Rembrandt Bugatti, Deborah Butterfield, Joan Brown, Maurizio Cattelan, Jim Dine, William Edmondson, Sarah Lucas, Kiki Smith, Bruce Nauman, Sherrie Levine, William Kentridge, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, and many others, as well as contributions from the Mentawai people.

In keeping with The Church’s tradition of dynamic programming, The Ark will extend beyond its indoor galleries. Sculptures will be installed in the garden, and for the first time, the outdoor deck adjacent to the mezzanine level will be activated, featuring Louise Bourgeois’s monumental Spider Couple (2003). The 12-foot sculpture marks the first time one of Bourgeois’s iconic spiders will be exhibited at an East End institution.

Additionally, The Church is partnering with the Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum for a community art project centered on a large wooden ark to be installed on the museum’s front lawn.

A fully illustrated catalogue, published by Pointed Leaf Press, will accompany the exhibition, featuring images of each work and written contributions from many of the artists involved.

Summer Benefit

This summer’s benefit at The Church brings avant-garde legend Laurie Anderson to Sag Harbor for an evening of music and storytelling on Saturday, June 7. The Summer Dinner Theater event — now a signature of The Church’s seasonal programming — features cocktails, dinner by Sen, and a performance from the groundbreaking artist known for her work across sound, language, and technology.

Workshops

A hands-on highlight of The Church’s summer calendar returns with the 2025 season of Open Studio: Monotype Printmaking, running June 4 through Aug. 21. Led by local printmakers Samuel Havens and Susan Bachemin, these workshops offer a deep dive into the expressive and unpredictable art of monotype printmaking, using the studio floor. These will likely sell out quickly.

Residencies

The Church is once again welcoming a slate of artists and writers as part of its 2025 residency program. Photographer and mixed media artist Funto Omojola and interdisciplinary artist Ursala Hudson will be in residence from June 12–25. Playwright Jordan Ramirez Puckett and writer Sarah Resnick follow with residencies running from July 10–30. From August 7–20, mixed media artist Anthony Akinbola and playwright NSangou Njikam will take up residence, and the season concludes with writer Helen Schulman and painter and mixed media artist James Esber, who will both be in residence from August 28–September 17.

Concerts and Talks

While The Church’s summer calendar is expected to include a number of artist talks, performances, and concerts, only one public program has been confirmed at this time. Still, Small Voice, the monthly gathering for reflection and contemplative sharing, returns on Saturday, June 22. The session’s guiding query, “What does it mean to be fully alive?” will anchor the evening’s silent reflection and community-led conversation. First introduced in 2023 as an artistic experiment, the series continues as a welcoming, judgment-free space for thoughtful dialogue and inner listening. Additional events are anticipated to be announced throughout the season.

The Church is located at 48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. For tickets, call 631-919-5342 or visit thechurchsagharbor.org