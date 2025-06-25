Vail-Leavitt Music Hall Deal Sparks Debate in Riverhead

Vail-Leavitt Music Hall

Town of Riverhead officials’ contract negotiations to sell the historic Vail-Leavitt Music Hall to The Jazz Loft, a Stony Brook-based nonprofit arts organization, have drawn calls for a more formal and transparent process.

The Jazz Loft has offered $150,000 to purchase the 144-year-old theater, and plans to invest $250,000 in county grant funds toward repairs and programming. The pending sale, approved by a 3-2 Town Board vote earlier this year, is expected to be complete in July. Supporters of the deal have praised The Jazz Loft’s track record and its potential to bring consistent arts programming to the space, but critics, including Councilman Ken Rothwell and a group of arts advocates and developers, have raised concerns about how the decision was made.

“We believe it is in the best interest of the taxpayers and the best interest for the ultimate success of the property to issue a formal request for proposals,” Mark Chroscielewski, a local developer, said to the town board in a presentation at the June 3 town board meeting.

Town officials say the proposal aligns with Riverhead’s broader downtown revitalization goals, which include cultural attractions, retail development and a hotel near the planned town square.

Rothwell and others have urged the town to open the process to additional proposals before finalizing a sale. They point to an alternative $4 million restoration plan submitted by Chroscielewski and his business partner Thomas Glennon, who say their team would address structural concerns identified by engineers and offer a broader slate of live entertainment and community use.

During the board’s meeting, Rothwell said he believed the alternative proposal should be presented publicly.

“I think they have great ideas,” he said. “That presentation should have been in public view.”

Chroscielewski’s group, Save the Vail-Leavitt, has called for the town to issue a formal request for proposals and evaluate all submissions with the help of outside experts. The group has received public support from several local organizations and has circulated a petition requesting a pause in the sale.

Municipal attorney Paul Sabatino said in an interview that while New York State law allows some flexibility, towns are generally expected to follow a competitive process when selling public property.

“There should be a competitive process, whether it’s strict bidding or a request for proposals,” Sabatino said. “That’s how you protect against favoritism and make sure the decision reflects the best use of public resources.”

Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard said the town will not issue an RPF. He said the board considered the theater’s condition and the town’s downtown goals in supporting The Jazz Loft proposal. Hubbard said the nonprofit has presented a feasible plan and has experience operating a cultural venue in neighboring communities.

The Vail-Leavitt Music Hall is a landmarked building that previously operated under a private nonprofit before reverting to town ownership. Its location on Peconic Avenue places it within Riverhead’s long-planned town square redevelopment area, which is expected to include public spaces, cultural programming and new construction.

The Jazz Loft outlined its plans for the space in a press release in March, describing their idea to host live jazz performances, educational programming, and collaborations with local arts groups. The nonprofit noted its success operating a similar venue in Stony Brook, which holds more than 200 events per year.

“We are confident that the future earning power of The Jazz Loft @ The Vail will generate profit for the town and the downtown business area,” founder Thomas Manuel said.