Hamptons Content Creator Vanessa Gordon Guest Bartends Red, White & Brews Southampton

Kimberly Rosario, Camila Escopelle, Sara Shala, Vanessa Gordon, Annabelle DeGrazio, Devanshi Garg Sareen

Content creator Vanessa Gordon shares an elegant mix of East End living, global travel, and everyday inspiration with her followers. From scenic Hamptons routines to glamorous events and Italian-language reels, her content reflects a purposeful, down-to-earth style — encouraging her audience to explore beauty, balance, and joy in every experience. Vanessa will serve as a spotlight Guest Bartender at Dan’s Red, White & Brews on Saturday, July 6 at the Southampton Arts Center.

A Conversation with Vanessa Gordon

Briefly describe how your journey as a content creator began:

It all came together by accident and a true love for what I do. It first started almost 10 years ago with a strong focus of where I live on the East End of Long Island. It then expanded to including travel content in 2019 when I started traveling overseas on a very regular basis. I love showcasing like-coastal destinations around the world and giving my audience a very personalized and down-to-earth experience of what I like to do at home while blending in a taste of my travel experiences, particularly in the Caribbean and southern/central Europe. Even to this day, I find myself always learning and exploring new approaches to content creation. I like to mix it up from time to time while also staying genuine to my approach.

What type of content do you focus on, and what inspires it?

I love to focus on a mix of travel-based content including snippets of hotels and resorts I am staying at around the world and a bit about some of the recent events I have attended and supported. Many individuals who follow me have expressed that they love to see me glammed up for events, so that’s always fun. I do not typically work with a stylist, so my style truly reflects my personal approach and aesthetic. I also just started my #ItalianintheHamptons reel series where I speak in Italian while showcase things I love to do typically out east. It blends my Italian language learning journey with my love and appreciation for my home region.

What do you want your audience to feel or take away from your page?

I definitely want my audience to feel empowered to explore new experiences first and foremost. Whether that is rediscovering new (or older) spots in the Hamptons or leaping out of their comfort zones when traveling, I want for people to find a meaningful balance in our busy schedules. My content is always rooted in purpose, with kindness and integrity at the heart of everything I share. Ultimately, I want everyone to see my page as a place of discovery, thoughtful connection, and a reminder that there’s so much beauty out there.

What’s a favorite way you like to spend time in the Hamptons?

I love starting my day with a long walk down David’s Lane and Egypt Lane in East Hampton or paddleboarding at Haven’s Beach in Sag Harbor. During the day, I particularly love visiting LongHouse Reserve and seeing their current sculpture exhibitions. I also love popping in to the art galleries across the Hamptons including Keyes Gallery and Grenning Gallery in Sag Harbor. To round out my jiu-jitsu practice at Hamptons Jiu-Jitsu, I love dancing with DanceBody or doing Pilates at Pilates Social. For going out, I love dining at the Tavern at The 1770 House or The Clam Bar. I’m also a big fan of BuddaBerry’s frozen yogurt. At home, I love grilling fish and making my famous grilled peach and balsamic salad with a touch of local honey. For activities with my children, we love to spend the afternoons playing tennis at Buckskill Tennis Club followed by mini golf and the arcade at the ClubHouse.

Vanessa Gordon’s social handles are @vanessapgordon and @hamptonsinteractivebrunch