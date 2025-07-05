5 Questions That Make Car Shopping Smarter: The Concierge Way

CarJoy matches buyers with the right car for them

Most people focus only on monthly payments when leasing a vehicle. But according to Eric Molbegat, president of CarJoy, the key to long-term satisfaction lies in understanding how you’ll actually use your car.

“We’ve matched over 3,000 customers with their perfect vehicles by starting with the right questions,” says Molbegat, whose Plainview-based company has earned 665 five-star reviews in just three years. “These questions reveal what people really need, not just what they think they want.”

Here are the five essential questions that drive CarJoy’s matching process:

1. How do you really use your space?

“We ask about Costco runs, sports equipment, even whether they’re in the bar mitzvah circuit,” Molbegat explains. “Trunk space and configuration matter more than people realize.” This often leads customers to vehicles like the Mazda CX-5, which offers the perfect balance of cargo space and maneuverability.

2. What’s your true driving pattern?

Daily commute length, parking situation, and yearly mileage shape which vehicles make practical sense. “Someone might love a Lexus GX 350, but if they’re mainly navigating tight parking spots, there are smarter choices.”

3. How long do you keep your cars?

This question can save thousands. “If you typically keep cars for 10 years, we might suggest a Hyundai with their long warranty and free maintenance program,” says Molbegat. “If you prefer changing cars every two years, Nissan’s 24-month lease specials might be perfect.”

4. What do you love (and hate) about your current car?

“Your current vehicle tells us a lot,” Molbegat notes. “We learn about your comfort zone while identifying features you might be missing.” This helps avoid common mistakes, like upgrading to a vehicle that looks great but feels wrong in daily use.

5. Who typically rides with you?

Beyond family size, this covers car seats, carpools, and future needs. “We’re thinking about your lifestyle two or three years from now, not just today.”

Beyond the Questions: How the Process Works

Once CarJoy, which leases and sells cars, has your answers, their team of industry veterans begins their matching process. “We’re not tied to any single manufacturer or dealership,” Molbegat explains. “That freedom lets us focus solely on finding the right fit.”

The Transparency Difference

CarJoy’s process eliminates common pain points:

• Clear pricing with built-in discounts

• No pressure to add unnecessary warranties

• Straightforward financing based on your actual credit tier

• No hidden fees or surprises

“We’ve seen too many people get sold extended warranties on leases that already include full coverage,” Molbegat notes. “Our goal is zero confusion.”

What’s Trending Now

CarJoy’s current most-requested vehicles reflect changing consumer preferences:

• Mazda CX-5: “The perfect five-seat passenger small SUV with a good trunk”

• Jeep Grand Cherokee: Popular in both two-row and L models

• Hyundai lineup: Exceptional value with 10-year warranty options

• Nissan: Attractive 24-month lease specials for flexibility

• Electric vehicles: Growing interest across all price points

The Service Difference

CarJoy’s commitment extends beyond delivery:

• Daily WhatsApp updates with special offers

• Automotive news feed keeping customers informed

• Prize wheel spins for referrals, with rewards up to $1,000

• Ongoing service support and guidance

• Regular check-ins to ensure satisfaction

“We’re building relationships, not just completing transactions,” Molbegat says. With 100% year-over-year growth and thousands of satisfied customers, the approach is working.

The Future of Car Shopping

As CarJoy continues to expand, their concierge model is reshaping expectations. “People realize they deserve better than settling for what’s available,” Molbegat notes. “They want an expert partner who asks the right questions and finds the perfect match.”

