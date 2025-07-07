Shinnecock Voices: Fostering 7 Generations of Shinnecock Youth

Wuneechanunk Shinnecock Preschool (Natahne Dennis)

Imagine a world where the wisdom of our ancestors shapes every decision we make today. This is the essence of the 7 Generations Philosophy, a guiding principle deeply rooted in Native American culture. It reminds us to consider how our actions impact not just ourselves or our immediate community, but also those who will walk this earth long after we’re gone.

In Shinnecock territory, this philosophy comes alive through dedicated programs designed for youth development and cultural learning. From early childhood education at Wuneechanunk Shinnecock Preschool to comprehensive support offered by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Shinnecock, these initiatives are nurturing a brighter future for generations to come.

Join us as we explore how fostering Shinnecock youth today sets the foundation for a healthy and thriving nation tomorrow.

Shinnecock people believe in the 7 Generations Philosophy

The 7 Generations Philosophy is a profound belief that embodies foresight and responsibility. Rooted in New York Indigenous culture, it encourages individuals to think beyond immediate outcomes. Every action taken today should be considered for its impact on the next seven generations.

This perspective fosters deep connections to land, community, and heritage. It reminds us of our role as stewards of resources and traditions. Decisions are made with mindfulness toward future consequences, promoting sustainability and harmony within nature.

Within this framework, cultural teachings thrive. Elders impart wisdom that shapes identity while instilling pride in ancestry. Youth are encouraged to honor their past while envisioning a hopeful future.

This philosophy cultivates a sense of belonging and purpose among Shinnecock youth. Embracing these values ensures that each generation carries forward the legacy of resilience and strength inherent in their culture.

Opened in 2015, the Wuneechanunk Shinnecock Preschool provides cultural enrichment, early childhood development and natural experiences that speak to Shinnecock values

The Wuneechanunk Shinnecock Preschool stands as a beacon of cultural enrichment for the youngest members of the Shinnecock Nation. Here, children engage in activities that celebrate their rich heritage while nurturing essential skills. It serves kids from 6 weeks to 4 years old and plans to go up to kindergarten in the future.

The schools Director, Natahne Dennis, says that the school currently has a maximum enrollment of 24 children so they are breaking ground on a brand new addition at the beginning of July to double their capacity. The building is built to be sustainable using natural materials and is currently powered by a rooftop solar array, which reflects the energy of the community to walk lightly on earth.

Every aspect of the preschool curriculum is designed to resonate with traditional teachings. Through storytelling and hands-on experiences, children learn about their ancestors and the values they upheld. This connection to history fosters pride and identity from an early age.

Nature plays a significant role in shaping young minds at Wuneechanunk. Outdoor learning experiences immerse children in natural surroundings, allowing them to explore ecosystems that are vital to Shinnecock culture.

Promoting early childhood development is paramount here. The emphasis on social interaction helps kids build relationships grounded in respect and community ties, laying a strong foundation for lifelong connections within their tribe.

The preschool also serves the community through its Wuneechanunk Shinnecock Preschool Gives food pantry that opened in April in collaboration with Shinnecock Revival and Stop and Shop. The pantry provides produce, dairy, snacks and even diapers to families in need.

After kids move on to elementary school the Boys and Girls Club of Shinnecock picks up where the preschool leaves off.

The Boys and Girls Club of Shinnecock provides support for the physical, social, emotional, mental, spiritual, educational and financial well being of Shinnecock youth

The Boys and Girls Club of Shinnecock plays a vital role in the lives of local youth. Here, they find more than just activities; it’s a safe haven for growth and exploration.

Physical health is prioritized through engaging sports programs that keep kids active and fit. These initiatives help foster teamwork while encouraging healthy habits from an early age.

The club opened in 2021 and serves over 100 Shinnecock youth between the ages of 4 and 24 annually.

Socially, friendships blossom within its walls. The club provides a space where young people can connect and build lasting relationships.

The Boys and Girls Club director, Dyashwa Sylvestor, says that youth come to bond, learn about culture, history, and language.

The club has a robust calendar for the youth including a STEM program in partnership with Brookhaven National Lab, Silent Disco’s, Career Days, Game and Movie Nights, and has a mini library to foster reading.

Different community members come to the club every week to engage the youth in cultural enrichment, natural walks with plant identification and even cooking in an outdoor kitchen.

Emotional support is woven into every program. Trained staff ensure that challenges are met with understanding, providing tools to navigate life’s ups and downs.

Educational opportunities emphasize learning as a lifelong journey. From tutoring sessions to creative workshops, each experience nurtures curiosity and ambition.

Spiritually, traditional teachings are integrated into various activities. This connection helps reinforce cultural identity among the youth while honoring their heritage in meaningful ways.

Through the programs and with support for the community the next 7 generations of Shinnecock youth will lead the community to a healthy and thriving Shinnecock Nation.

The commitment to nurturing Shinnecock youth is evident through various community programs. The Wuneechanunk Shinnecock Preschool lays a solid foundation, integrating cultural enrichment and traditional teachings into early childhood development. Children learn the values that have sustained the Shinnecock Nation for generations.

At the same time, the Boys and Girls Club of Shinnecock provides essential support across multiple dimensions — physical, social, emotional, mental, spiritual, educational, and financial. This holistic approach ensures that every child receives well-rounded guidance as they grow.

By fostering these connections within their community and emphasizing both personal growth and cultural identity, we are preparing future leaders who will carry forward important traditions while embracing new opportunities. With such dedicated efforts directed toward supporting our young people today, it’s clear that the next seven generations of Shinnecock youth will lead their community toward a vibrant future filled with promise and resilience.

While these two thriving programs are truly nurturing Shinnecock youth, federal funding cuts put the sustainability of the programs in jeopardy.

To support these two essential programs please reach out to the directors at Bgcshinnecock.org and wuneechanunkpreschool.com

Christian Weaver, president of the Wampum Group, has been in the development and strategic planning industry for nearly 20 years. He is passionate about lifting communities and has dedicated his career to making a positive impact in the lives of others.

“Shinnecock Voices” is a monthly column in which citizens of the Shinnecock Nation share stories and opinions and discuss the projects and campaigns they’re working on, to allow readers an inside view into their incredible community.