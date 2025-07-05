Amagansett Beach & Bicycle to Close After 30 Years in Business

After nearly three decades in business, Amagansett Beach & Bicycle is preparing to close its doors, but there’s still a chance the longtime East End staple could live on under new ownership.

Store owner Barbara Oldak said the store originally operated under the name Olympic Windsurfing before officially becoming Amagansett Beach & Bicycle in 1998.

Barbara and Lee Oldak, who have run the Main Street shop since its opening, announced their retirement this week. A progressive “countdown” sale will begin July 14, with discounts increasing every two weeks through the end of September.

“We gave our landlord notice, so we’ll be out by the end of September, the 30th is our end date.” Barbara Oldak said in an interview.

The going-out-of-business sale will feature discounts on items including e bikes, kayaks, paddleboards, accessories, and shop fixtures according to Oldak.

Lee and Barbara’s shop has been a staple for bicycle, kayak and paddleboard rentals, sales and repairs, offering trusted brands services for locals and visitors alike. Though the shop’s closing date is approaching, Oldak said a potential buyer may step in to continue the business.

“We’re hopeful that there’s someone local who will be taking over the shop,” Barbara said. “But we’re proceeding as if we’re closing, until it’s signed on the dotted line, which it has not been yet.”

As for what’s next, Barbara and her husband have no plans to slow down. Lee, a certified Level 3 U.S. Rowing coach, will focus on Sag Harbor Community Rowing, where he helps train college rowing athletes. Barbara plans to spend more time traveling to different parts of the world and, as she put it, “playing a lot more pickleball.”

While she says this season will be the last unless a new owner agrees to step in, she’s grateful for everything the business has meant.

“This has been more than a business,” she said. “It’s been a joyful way of life.”

Amagansett Beach and Bicycle is located at 1 Cross Highway in Amagansett and can be reached at 631-267-6325 or amagansettbeachco.com