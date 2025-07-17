Bill Evans to Be Inducted in New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame

Jimmy Buffett and Bill Evans at WLNG

Bill Evans, the program director, owner, chief meteorologist and morning co-host of Sag Harbor’s WLNG 92.1 FM and Sagaponack’s WFRM 94.5 FM will be joining The New York State Broadcasters Association Inc.’s (NYSBA) Class of 2025 Hall of Fame inductees.

Evans is well-recognized for several appearances and awards. He is known for being the senior meteorologist for WABC-TV Channel 7 Eyewitness News for 30 years, his work for the ABC Radio Network and ESPN Radio, winning 20 Emmy Awards and receiving the Ellis Island Medal of Honor for Distinguished Public Service.

“This is an extraordinary honor, but I am compelled to share it with the individuals I have had the privilege of working with over the decades,” he said in a statement. “From those who mentored me at an early age, to those who continue to provide me with the means to offer a wonderfully diverse audience the programming that engages, informs, and entertains, I offer my recognition and gratitude.”

Other notable Long Island broadcasters apart of The NYSBA include Class of 2020 members Greg and Ernie Schmizzi, who have provided local coverage and service to the Hamptons community through WVVH-TV, Hamptons Television.

Aside from broadcasting, he has also appeared in New York City theater shows, including at Radio City Music Hall and Broadway. His roles include playing himself in The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, the candle-stick Lumiere in the Broadway show of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, and being a stand-up comedian on Comedy Nation and The Punch Line Circuit.

He holds two honorary doctorates in Humane Letters and Science from Dowling College in Oakdale and Centenary College in Hackettstown, N.J., respectively. He is also a recipient of Beneath The Seas’ “Diver of the Year” award.

“The Hall of Fame Class of 2025 sets the “gold standard” for broadcasters throughout New York State,” David Donovan, President of the New York State Broadcasters Association noted in a statement. “The inductees represent a lifetime of achievement serving their profession and communities throughout the Empire State and our nation. We are honored to have them join the Hall of Fame.”

The Hall of Fame Induction for the Class of 2025 is expected to take place on October 22 from 12:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the 65th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.