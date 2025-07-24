Multiple Cannabis Products Recalled from East End Flower Farms in Manorville

Certain cannabis flower products were recalled from East End Flower Farms in Manorville

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) issued a recall on three products from East End Flower Farms LTD, a producer of cannabis products in Manorville.

The products, which are being sold at dispensaries around the state, are the 3.5g Harvest brand cannabis flowers, in the varieties of Lemon Haze, Pure Michigan and Secret No. 9. The OCM placed these East End Flower Farm products under quarantine following an investigation over concerns that Lexachrom Analytical Laboratory — which is no longer allowed to test cannabis products — may have performed unreliable testing on its lots.

The farm’s retest of one of its three affected lots failed due to the presence of pesticides above the allowable limits safe for human consumption. These limits, set by the OCM, constitute a testing violation. So far, there have been no reports of consumers experiencing side effects from these products. The other lots were not retested, so the OCM issued a recall on July 15 for all three lots as a preventative measure to “protect cannabis consumers and the broader public,” the agency stated

The OCM urged dispensaries and distributors to “cease distribution and sales of the affected products immediately.” It also said consumers who are “in possession of products affected by the recall are urged to immediately discontinue use.”

Consumers who have purchased these cannabis flowers — and wish to return them — can contact the retail dispensary where they purchased the product. A consumer can return a recalled product even if they have opened it, according to the OCM. If consumers report any adverse effects or incidents caused by the consumption of these products, it is advised that they complete an incident form by visiting cannabis.ny.gov/report-an-incident.

The farm’s owner did not respond to a request for comment.