DJ Chef is coming to Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons presented by Wilmington Trust, the ultimate culinary event of the summer featuring top chefs in the Hamptons serving up their absolute best dishes on Thursday, July 17 at Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina.

Hosted by Elisa DiStefano, entertainment reporter and TV host, this is a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink.

Silver entry enjoys the party from 7-9 p.m.; Gold VIP enjoys early entry soirée with bubbly 6-9 p.m.; Platinum VIP enjoys early entry soirée with bubbly and VIP lounge with caviar, sushi and killer views 6-9 p.m.

Here, we spoke to Cantina Puiatti winemaker Carolyn Kapuvari about her amazing wines and what she’s bringing to Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons.

A Conversation with Cantina Puiatti Winemaker Carolyn Kapuvari

How did you get into this line of work?

I started learning about wine as a hobby after a career in publishing. I took one course after the other culminating in the Wines & Spirits Education Trust Diploma and turned passion into profession.

What is your favorite wine?

I’m drawn to certain styles of wines, usually driven by seasonality. Right now, I’m enjoying crisp, pure, minerally white wines with no oak influence like the wines of Cantina Puiatti from Friuli-Venezia Giulia which are perfect for summer sips, shellfish, seafood on the grill, and veggie-based dishes!

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I like to hear the stories behind the wines, about the families, the soils, micro-climates, what they impart to the wine, the names of the wines, the vineyards and their meaning, the winemaking techniques that make a wine special.

Who do you admire in the food/wine world and why?

I really admire chefs Jose Andres, Lidia Bastianich, and Msgr. Jim Vlaun for their charitable work and inspiration.

What unique winemaking ritual do you practice?

At Cantina Puiatti, the winemaking is driven by minimal intervention. No oak influence, no maceration, no inoculation, and no oxidation. This simple approach results in extraordinarily complex wines that showcase single varieties in their purist form.

What wines do you plan to serve at the event?

Cantina Puiatti wines including the indigenous Ribolla Gialla and Friulano, which has tree fruit notes, along with a full-bodied Pinot Grigio and super expressive Sauvignon Blanc.