Cocktail Recipe: Tu Bonita from Hole in the Wall Montauk

Try Surf Lodge x Hole in the Wall’s Tu Bonita.

A sultry, smoky cocktail with tropical flair, Tu Bonita from the Hole in the Wall pop up at The Surf Lodge in Montauk is as bold as it is beautiful. Served over cubed ice in a rocks glass with a Tajín quarter rim, this mezcal-forward drink gets a kiss of heat from firewater bitters and a lush balance from pineapple and lime.

Tu Bonita from Hole in the Wall Montauk

Ingredients:

2 dashes firewater bitters

0.25 oz agave syrup

0.5 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz pineapple juice

1.5 oz mezcal

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and double strain into a rocks glass over cubed ice. Garnish with a Tajín quarter rim.

Smoky, spicy, and just the right amount of sweet, Tu Bonita lives up to her name!