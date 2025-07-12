Danielle Lynn Hermann Remembered as Loving Artist

Danielle Lynn Hermann

There are not enough words to do justice to the life and spirit of Danielle Lynn Hermann, who died on June 20. She was 54.

Born on Oct. 5, 1970, Danielle was a quiet soul who kept much of her thoughts and feelings close to her heart but always greeted others with a warm and welcoming smile.

Her love ran deep, especially for her children and grandchildren, who were the light of her life. Though she often doubted herself, she created beautiful works of art that spoke louder than words.

Drawing for her children is a memory her oldest child will forever keep close to her heart — how she poured parts of herself into every piece, whether she realized it or not.

Through her creativity, Danielle left behind something lasting and personal: a glimpse into her heart for those who knew how to look and where.

Her strength showed in quiet ways: in the sacrifices she made, the love she gave freely, and the way she kept showing up for those she loved, even when life was hard.

She didn’t need to be loud to be powerful — her presence spoke volumes, and her absence will be deeply felt.

Danielle is survived by her mother, Carol; her sister, Bernadette, her brother Keith, her daughters, Ashley and Tiffany and her beloved grandchildren Tegan, Nikko, Alexander and Daniela. She also leaves behind many family members and friends whose lives she touched with her quiet grace and enduring love.

A private celebration of life was held for family and friends after her funeral at Brockett Funeral Home in Southampton.

Her family invites you to remember Danielle not with sadness, but with kindness, by smiling at a stranger, creating something beautiful, or simply holding your loved ones a little closer.