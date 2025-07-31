D&D CBD, Inc.: A Family-Owned Mission to Heal Through Nature

Founded in 2019, D&D CBD, Inc. is a family-owned business dedicated to promoting healing, wellness, and balance through the power of high-quality CBD products. The company was established by Dean Nichol and his wife, Debbie Nichol, who combined their personal experiences and deep passion for holistic health to create a brand that offers natural alternatives to conventional medicine. Their focus is especially impactful for individuals struggling with opioid dependency, including chronic physical pain. Recognizing the growing need for plant- based wellness solutions, their mission is grounded in compassion, transparency, and the desire to make a difference. They want to know your story.

In September 2024, Dean’s son, Brandon Nichol, officially joined the business as a partner, further strengthening the family legacy. His involvement brought a fresh perspective and expanded the product line with five new offerings, while also helping to grow the company’s outreach and customer base. Together, Dean and Brandon continue to innovate and refine their approach, ensuring D&D CBD remains responsive to the evolving needs of its community.

D&D CBD offers a carefully curated range of CBD products formulated to address specific wellness concerns. Their tinctures are designed to promote better sleep, sharpen focus, reduce inflammation, relieve gastrointestinal discomfort, decrease anxiety, and encourage full-body relaxation. We offer three different phytocannabinoids: CBD, CBN, CBG. All three molecules are found in the cannabis plant and are non-psychoactive, meaning you won’t get the “high” that THC delivers. For those seeking external relief, the company also provides topical solutions. For localized relief, they have a vegan sage and thyme salve for muscle and joint pain. For systemic relief, their most unique product, the 24hr transdermal patches, delivering consistent relief throughout the day. Both topicals enhance circulation and assist in managing discomfort at the source.

Understanding that wellness extends to all members of the family, D&D CBD has also developed a specialized line of pet products. Their hemp dog treats and oils are crafted to support joint health, ease anxiety, and maintain vitality in pets, helping them feel their best at every age.

What truly sets D&D CBD apart is the integrity and care behind every product. All items are produced in strict compliance with federal regulations and contain 0.3% THC or less. Every batch is tested by third-party laboratories and comes with a Certificate of Analysis (COA), giving customers peace of mind with verified safety, potency, and consistency. This commitment to quality ensures that every user, human or pet, can trust what they’re putting into their body.

For Dean and Brandon, D&D CBD is more than just a business, it’s a calling. Their mission is rooted in a desire to help people find effective, natural solutions to improve their lives without the risks and side effects of pharmaceutical drugs. Whether supporting someone in recovery, managing chronic conditions, or simply encouraging a more balanced lifestyle, their work is fueled by genuine care.

As a father-and-son team, they bring a personal, hands-on approach to every aspect of the company, from developing products to engaging with customers. Their close-knit operation allows them to stay agile, innovative, and deeply connected to the people they serve.