East Hampton Hero Tom Bock Now Builds Legacy with Son

Tom Bock and Thomas Bock Jr.

Tom Bock, a lifelong East Hampton hero, is embarking on a new chapter in his storied legacy — rebranding his long-running property management business to form a new partnership with his son, Thomas.

The business, called Thomas Bock & Son Estate Management and Landscaping, was created to provide a peace of mind to many seasonal Hamptons homeowners. Tom’s experience as the former East Hampton fire chief and ambulance driver, which has established decades of community trust, pairs with the fresh, new perspectives of his son to help the company stand out as a dependable landscaping business in the region.

“[My father] being in the community for so many years… kind of speaks for itself honestly,” Bock’s son, Thomas Bock Jr., said. “He created a great reputation, and I think that’s kind of invaluable.”

While being a fire chief and ambulance driver has definitely contributed to Bock’s reputation, his willingness to help other community members has also played a role in making him a local legend, according to Bock Jr.

“Anybody in any need in this small community that we live in, we all kind of rally to get behind each other… and he’s usually the one organizing and facilitating the needs of our local community members,” Bock Jr. said.

This mindset has carried over into how he operates the landscaping business. In addition to 24/7 availability, Bock does a great job of setting timelines and being honest about them to clients, according to his son.

“He will drop whatever he’s doing whether it’s on a weekend or holiday… whatever needs to get done, he will drop it and address it immediately,” Bock Jr. said. “I think that goes a long way with a lot of our clients.”

Bock doesn’t just carry a great reputation — he also understands that houses are not just real estate, and are passed down through families for generations. Thus, they must be maintained and protected in a homeowner’s absence, allowing them to flourish.

“These homes are more than just investments — they’re the backdrop for family milestones and memories,” Bock said in a press release. “We treat every property with the same level of care we would our own.”

The business’s branding, seething with a dependable reputation, also goes back generations – setting the tone for the local hero to continue his mission of protecting what matters most to people.

“My grandfather started this as a full side business, and then my father took it over and it got a bit bigger, a little bit more involved,” Bock Jr. said. “And honestly, I’m hoping in the future to keep what we have going in the family … and hopefully set a good foundation for the next generation.”

Thomas Bock & Son brings a sense of uniqueness yet familiarity to a region with many landscaping businesses — and the partnership’s future looks promising, according to Bock Jr.

“I feel like we have the ability to take on more than what we have now, but we also understand that we don’t want to bite off more than we can chew,” Bock Jr. said. “I see the future being bright.”

136 Kings Point Road, East Hampton. 631-353-5709 or tbockmanagement@gmail.com