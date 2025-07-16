Noise, Quiet & Everything in Between – The Edward Lalo Roll-Out

Edward Lalo

Edward Lalo is not slowing down anytime soon. The local rocker just released two new songs in June, and they are only a small piece of what he has planned.

Lalo, who performs under a stage name — his real name is Edward Seisdedos — has been writing and recording nonstop. He created a catalog of 40 original songs in one year, spanning genres including rock, pop, punk, blues, metal, alternative, and even a set of Nashville-inspired acoustic tracks. It’s not just a pile of songs either. He says each one came from a different mood or feeling, and the goal was to explore as many different sounds as possible without overthinking it.

“I have talked bout longevity and the importance of continuing this journey!,” Lalo says.

What makes the pace even more unbelievable is that he did it while recovering from major health issues. In the middle of writing and recording this catalog, Lalo had a heart attack, was diagnosed with cancer, and underwent cancer surgery.

He is currently wrapping up 25 music videos and four television ads to support the releases. They’ll be rolled out across streaming platforms, social media, podcasts, and also through more traditional media channels. Some are already being teased online, with the rest expected throughout the summer and fall.

He kicked off his music career in January with the release of his first single, “The Only Thing.” Since then, he’s kept up a steady rhythm, putting out new music every month. The two latest tracks, “Beautiful Day” and “Bye Bye New York City,” came out in June and show two very different sides of his style.

“Beautiful Day” starts with a short nod to “Rhapsody in Blue,” then shifts into something layered and emotional. The sound grows slowly, starting with a soft build and moving into something bigger and fuller by the end. It has a cinematic quality, almost like the soundtrack to a long drive. Lalo says it’s a meditation on motion and the feeling of pushing forward, even when things around you stay the same. It’s one of the more introspective tracks he’s put out so far.

“Bye Bye New York City,” on the other hand, is the opposite. It’s fast, loud, and sharp. It comes in with full energy from the start. Lalo calls it a “pure power punk narrative,” and that checks out. The lyrics are about chasing something big, working yourself into the ground, and trying to make it in a world that doesn’t always make room for you.

“Success is a bastard, a rocky road, and then there are all the others,” he writes. Later in the song he adds, “The city doesn’t care who you are, how much money you have, who your father is. The city makes all the decisions and you either flourish or be crushed.”

His work is starting to get attention. Lalo says Dave Davies of The Kinks said Lalo’s songs sound great and called him “one to watch.” Lalo writes, performs, and produces everything himself, and lives for originality. Each song feels a little different, but they all come from the same place. His voice is rough and direct, and there’s no attempt to hide behind polish or filters. What you hear is what he meant to make.

The name Edward Lalo, he says, is something he uses to separate his regular life from his creative one. It lets him try things without worrying about how they’ll land. There’s no clear blueprint, which is sort of the point. One song will lean into punk, the next could sound almost orchestral. It’s hard to pin down, and that unpredictability is part of what makes it interesting to follow.

The music feels like someone still figuring things out in real time, but doing it at full speed and with zero hesitation. That kind of energy is rare, and fun to watch.

Both of the new songs are available now on all streaming platforms. The rest of the 40-song catalog will be released over time, and he plans to keep up the monthly drops for the rest of the year. The music videos and ad campaigns will start going live later this summer. Stay tuned for the Edward Lalo roll-out.

edwardlalo.com