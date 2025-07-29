Explore East End Wellness Centers for National Wellness Month

August is National Wellness Month, making it the perfect time to take a closer look at East End’s balance of luxury, medicinal, and mental healthcare practices. The East End has an abundance of peaceful yoga studios and high-end getaways, but it also offers a slew of other healthcare practices that are significantly useful to residents and tourists alike. All of these resources bring a proactive and relaxing shift toward wellness on Long Island.

LUXURY WELLNESS CENTERS

Shou Sugi Ban House

Shou Sugi Ban House is one of the East End’s most notable destinations for holistic practice and self-care. The facility follows a Japanese minimalist design and the retreat offers fitness, meditation practice, nutrition, and spa experiences. Guests are offered hydrotherapy, cupping therapy, sound baths, and more. This retreat is on the higher-end, but is a great option for anyone looking to get away and heal in a natural and peaceful way. The facility also offers daily yoga sessions, custom wellness packages, plant-based diet programs, and saunas to offer a full reset in a mindful space.

337 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, shousugibanhouse.com

Wave Wellness

Wave Wellness is a “social wellness club”. A membership at Wave gives unlimited accessibility to saunas, cold plunges, group fitness, Pilates, and sound baths. The facility also offers recovery treatment options like facial acupuncture, massages, and more. Wave is a community driven club, making it a wellness center and a social gathering spot where community members bond over shared health goals.

15b Hill Sreet, Southampton, and 4 Bay Street, Suite 203, Sag Harbor, wavewellnesshamptons.com

The Giving Room

On the North Fork, The Giving Room offers yoga, pilates, and barre classes highlighting a focus on nutrition and diet with local vendors. They offer seasonal juices and smoothies with sources from local farms and in season crops. The Giving Room offers outdoor classes as well as yoga instructor training programs to provide a community area to combine movement and a balanced lifestyle.

56215 Main Road, Southold, givingroom.net

NOFO Wellness Center

NOFO Wellness Center offers its members fitness programs and holistic healing methods in one space. NOFO has a wide range of amenities including a full gym, both group and personal training sessions, as well as holistic like acupuncture, massages, and reflexology. Some want to stay at home to pursue their wellness journey, and NOFO is prepared with livestream options and virtual personal training sessions.

320 Depot Lane, Cutchogue, nofowellnesscenter.com

Solntse Hot Yoga

Solntse Hot Yoga specifically provides infrared-heated yoga classes as well as vinyasa yoga, core, and barre classes. The yoga studio also holds multiple rehabilitation sessions, meditation, and retreats as well. The classes have accessibility offerings making it a beginner-friendly environment.

5768 NY-25A Unit U, Wading River, solntseyoga.com

MEDICAL-FOCUSED WELLNESS OPTIONS

East End Wellness DPC & Concierge Medicine

East End Wellness offers primary care memberships including your annual exams, telehealth, and chronic issue treatment options. This facility is an option for locals who will return regularly as well as tourists stopping in for an issue on the road. Seasonal memberships are offered with around the clock access to a physician for summer residents on Long Island who want temporary healthcare set up.

976 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead, facebook.com/eastendwellnesscenter

The Ed & Phyllis Davis Wellness Institute

Located at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, this wellness institute focuses primarily on science-backed integrative care. Acupuncture, massage therapy, fitness classes, and nutrition counseling are included at Ed & Phyllis Davis. As a branch of the hospital’s outreach, this institute is to network residents and visitors to preventative health resources.

38B Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu/services/wellness-institute

East End Mental Health

Emotional and mental health are incredibly important to wellness, and National Wellness Month includes mental health too. East End Mental Health provides outpatient counseling, medication management, and complementary therapy options to their patients while their team of nurse practitioners, licensed social workers, and more help their patients to take care of their mental wellbeing in a welcoming and safe space.

332 W Montauk Highway #5, Hampton Bays, renafergusonmd.com

East Hampton Family Medicine

East Hampton Family Medicine is a primary care practice offering its patients a variety of services to maintain their wellbeing. Women’s health, behavioral health, addiction therapy, and chronic disease management are examples of the different specialty services offered at East Hampton Family Medicine. During the summer, the practice also provides care for tick-borne illnesses due to the high Lyme Disease rates on the East End.

200 Pantigo Place, East Hampton, easthamptonfamilymedicine.com