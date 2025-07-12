Hampton Vintage Returns This Summer

Andrea Collet and Valrie Fitch

Hampton Vintage is returning to the East End for their fifth season with weekend events all summer long through Sept. 14.

Kathy Murphy, who founded Hampton Vintage in July 2021, has been bringing high-end curated styles to communities across the Hamptons. Each market hosts over 50 vendors with new shops at each event so there’s something new for your crew every time.

“We want our shoppers to have an experience, to really talk to the small business owners and really feel like they’re on a treasure hunt,” said Murphy. “It’s a lot more than just going to any store which you could go to in any city.”

Guests are invited to peruse, shop, and meet with the artisans at every booth, rain or shine. Entry is free and guests are encouraged to bring the whole family and well-trained furry friends.

Hampton Vintage offers a wide array of vendors from handmade jewelry and crafts to vintage clothing. Along with shopping, patrons can enjoy live music and explore storied venues like Bridgehampton Museum and Westhampton Beach Village Green.

“We carefully select the venues,” said Murphy. “I would say all of our venues are extremely unique.”

After summering in the Hamptons for 20 years, Murphy saw an untapped market in community-oriented events that specialized in high-end, curated fashion. Murphy was inspired by her love of vintage clothing collecting and merged the two interests into a curated vintage gallery at price points everyone can enjoy.

This fall, Hampton Vintage is extending their reach beyond the East End to the Annual NYC Holiday Market. Plus, they’re taking their show on the road to South Florida for the first this winter.

The next event is July 12 at the Bridgehampton Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Their website (hamptonvintage.com) lists their upcoming showings so you’ll never miss an outing.

“Everyone’s super friendly. Everyone has a story,” said Murphy. “You’ll see so much fun stuff. It’s almost like a museum, in the sense, you could walk around and find really cool, unique things.”