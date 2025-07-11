Hamptons Fine Art Fair 2025 Preview Reveals Epic Art & Galleries
Noelle GiddingsOliver Peterson
Hamptons Fine Art Fair 2025 Thursday previewOliver Peterson
Hamptons Fine Art Fair 2025 Thursday previewOliver Peterson
Art by Jon Sarkin at Bushwick Gallery boothOliver Peterson
Sherihan Khalil, Gina Keatley and Kelly Nicole at the Bushwick Gallery boothOliver Peterson
Roger W. Hsia with his art at the Bushwick Gallery boothOliver Peterson
Jackson Pollock car Oliver Peterson
Carlos Montoya and Diogo Snow in front of art by Diogo Snow in the Hotwater Gallery boothOliver Peterson
Art by Lori Kingsley at the Sweet Life By Lori boothOliver Peterson
Independent curator Johanna with Sweet Life By LoriOliver Peterson
Art by Ernesto Gomez at Duckworth Gallery boothOliver Peterson
Arnaud Hubert with art by Retna at his Print Them All BoothOliver Peterson
Art by Nicholas Shaplyko and Ekaternia Sorokina at Museum of Modern Renaissance boothOliver Peterson
Art by David Lipson from Haven Gallery boothOliver Peterson
Art by Griff Cowan at New River Fine Art boothOliver Peterson
Art by Charles Pfahl at the Michael Mariaud Gallery boothOliver Peterson
Art by Quan Wenfei at Eli Klein Gallery boothOliver Peterson
Art by Linjie Deng at Li Fine Art Gallery boothOliver Peterson
Kaiser Suidan of Next Step StudiosOliver Peterson
Art by Joseph Mayernik at Next Step Studios boothOliver Peterson
Art by Ezra Siegel at Next Step Studio boothOliver Peterson
Art by Mab Graves from Haven GalleryOliver Peterson
Art by Dongni Hou from Haven GalleryOliver Peterson
Art by Shirin Mirjimali at Anita Rogers Gallery boothOliver Peterson
Art by Mando Marie in the Seven Arts Gallery boothOliver Peterson
Paul Fernandez-Carol in his Seven Arts Gallery boothOliver Peterson
Art by Bast at Seven Arts Gallery boothOliver Peterson
Photo by Louise Rodiger in the Hotwater Gallery booth
Art by Adam Greener in the Art Unified boothOliver Peterson
Artist Lori Kingsley at her Sweet Life By Lori boothOliver Peterson
This year’s 2025 Hamptons Fine Art Fair opened with an exciting preview day and night on Thursday, July 10, and it will remain on view all weekend.
The massive event tent boasts international art from 600 artists from 135 galleries, from 15 countries, including numerous contemporary and legendary local East End artists, for viewing and for purchase on 17 acres.
The art is up through July 13 on the Southampton Fairgrounds (605 County Road 39).
Learn more at hamptonsfineartfair.com.