Hamptons Fine Art Fair 2025 Preview Reveals Epic Art & Galleries

Noelle Giddings Oliver Peterson Hamptons Fine Art Fair 2025 Thursday preview Oliver Peterson Hamptons Fine Art Fair 2025 Thursday preview Oliver Peterson Art by Jon Sarkin at Bushwick Gallery booth Oliver Peterson Sherihan Khalil, Gina Keatley and Kelly Nicole at the Bushwick Gallery booth Oliver Peterson Roger W. Hsia with his art at the Bushwick Gallery booth Oliver Peterson Jackson Pollock car Oliver Peterson Carlos Montoya and Diogo Snow in front of art by Diogo Snow in the Hotwater Gallery booth Oliver Peterson Art by Lori Kingsley at the Sweet Life By Lori booth Oliver Peterson Independent curator Johanna with Sweet Life By Lori Oliver Peterson Art by Ernesto Gomez at Duckworth Gallery booth Oliver Peterson Arnaud Hubert with art by Retna at his Print Them All Booth Oliver Peterson Art by Nicholas Shaplyko and Ekaternia Sorokina at Museum of Modern Renaissance booth Oliver Peterson Art by David Lipson from Haven Gallery booth Oliver Peterson Oliver Peterson Art by Griff Cowan at New River Fine Art booth Oliver Peterson Art by Charles Pfahl at the Michael Mariaud Gallery booth Oliver Peterson Art by Quan Wenfei at Eli Klein Gallery booth Oliver Peterson Art by Linjie Deng at Li Fine Art Gallery booth Oliver Peterson Kaiser Suidan of Next Step Studios Oliver Peterson Art by Joseph Mayernik at Next Step Studios booth Oliver Peterson Art by Ezra Siegel at Next Step Studio booth Oliver Peterson Art by Mab Graves from Haven Gallery Oliver Peterson Art by Dongni Hou from Haven Gallery Oliver Peterson Art by Shirin Mirjimali at Anita Rogers Gallery booth Oliver Peterson Art by Mando Marie in the Seven Arts Gallery booth Oliver Peterson Paul Fernandez-Carol in his Seven Arts Gallery booth Oliver Peterson Art by Bast at Seven Arts Gallery booth Oliver Peterson Photo by Louise Rodiger in the Hotwater Gallery booth Art by Adam Greener in the Art Unified booth Oliver Peterson Artist Lori Kingsley at her Sweet Life By Lori booth Oliver Peterson

This year’s 2025 Hamptons Fine Art Fair opened with an exciting preview day and night on Thursday, July 10, and it will remain on view all weekend.

The massive event tent boasts international art from 600 artists from 135 galleries, from 15 countries, including numerous contemporary and legendary local East End artists, for viewing and for purchase on 17 acres.

The art is up through July 13 on the Southampton Fairgrounds (605 County Road 39).

Learn more at hamptonsfineartfair.com.