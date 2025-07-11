Event & Party Photos

Hamptons Fine Art Fair 2025 Preview Reveals Epic Art & Galleries

By
1 minute 07/11/2025

Noelle GiddingsOliver Peterson

Hamptons Fine Art Fair 2025 Thursday previewOliver Peterson

Hamptons Fine Art Fair 2025 Thursday previewOliver Peterson

Art by Jon Sarkin at Bushwick Gallery boothOliver Peterson

Sherihan Khalil, Gina Keatley and Kelly Nicole at the Bushwick Gallery boothOliver Peterson

Roger W. Hsia with his art at the Bushwick Gallery boothOliver Peterson

Jackson Pollock car Oliver Peterson

Carlos Montoya and Diogo Snow in front of art by Diogo Snow in the Hotwater Gallery boothOliver Peterson

Art by Lori Kingsley at the Sweet Life By Lori boothOliver Peterson

Independent curator Johanna with Sweet Life By LoriOliver Peterson

Art by Ernesto Gomez at Duckworth Gallery boothOliver Peterson

Arnaud Hubert with art by Retna at his Print Them All BoothOliver Peterson

Art by Nicholas Shaplyko and Ekaternia Sorokina at Museum of Modern Renaissance boothOliver Peterson

Art by David Lipson from Haven Gallery boothOliver Peterson

Oliver Peterson

Art by Griff Cowan at New River Fine Art boothOliver Peterson

Art by Charles Pfahl at the Michael Mariaud Gallery boothOliver Peterson

Art by Quan Wenfei at Eli Klein Gallery boothOliver Peterson

Art by Linjie Deng at Li Fine Art Gallery boothOliver Peterson

Kaiser Suidan of Next Step StudiosOliver Peterson

Art by Joseph Mayernik at Next Step Studios boothOliver Peterson

Art by Ezra Siegel at Next Step Studio boothOliver Peterson

Art by Mab Graves from Haven GalleryOliver Peterson

Art by Dongni Hou from Haven GalleryOliver Peterson

Art by Shirin Mirjimali at Anita Rogers Gallery boothOliver Peterson

Art by Mando Marie in the Seven Arts Gallery boothOliver Peterson

Paul Fernandez-Carol in his Seven Arts Gallery boothOliver Peterson

Art by Bast at Seven Arts Gallery boothOliver Peterson

Photo by Louise Rodiger in the Hotwater Gallery booth

Art by Adam Greener in the Art Unified boothOliver Peterson

Artist Lori Kingsley at her Sweet Life By Lori boothOliver Peterson

This year’s 2025 Hamptons Fine Art Fair opened with an exciting preview day and night on Thursday, July 10, and it will remain on view all weekend.

The massive event tent boasts international art from 600 artists from 135 galleries, from 15 countries, including numerous contemporary and legendary local East End artists, for viewing and for purchase on 17 acres.

The art is up through July 13 on the Southampton Fairgrounds (605 County Road 39).

Learn more at hamptonsfineartfair.com.

