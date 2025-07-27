Hetrick-Martin Institute Celebrates 25 Years of Fundraising for LGBTQIA+ Youth

The unique Limited Edition sculpture by artist Enrique Cabrera entitled EQUILIBRIO is the largest donation ever gifted for auction to benefit Hetrick Martin Institute on the 25th anniversary of Schools Out

New York City’s Hetrick-Martin Institute, which aims to support LGBTQIA+ youth, is celebrating 25 years of its annual Hamptons School’s Out cocktail reception and dinner fundraiser — which will be packed with a star-studded host committee, along with unforgettable performances.

The Aug. 2 fundraiser, beginning with cocktails at 5 p.m. on Christi Offutt and Soraida Bedoya’s property in Sagaponack, aims to raise money to ensure the institute can continue to offer youth services and foster healthy development for people age 13 to 24 — especially during summer months when schools are often unable to provide this support. Last year’s benefit broke a record, hosting 500 guests and raising $760,000, which was $100,000 more than the previous year. In reaction to this, Hetrick-Martin Institute CEO Amy Harclerode emphasized how the funds will help meet the current, growing demands for resources and services.

“In a climate of uncertainty about the future rights and freedoms of LGBTQIA+ individuals, particularly youth of color, it is reassuring to know that there are many people who support our community and HMI’s mission,” Harclerode said.

This year’s fundraiser comes at a similar time, as LGBTQIA+ rights are under attack nationwide. More than 500 anti LGBTQ+ bills have surfaced across states as of July 11, 2025, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. The Hetrick-Martin Institute is the country’s oldest LGBTQIA+ youth services organization, providing year-round programs such as arts and culture, job readiness, academic enrichment and health and wellness. Over 2,000 youth from over 38 states across the country receive their services each year, and more than 11,000 hot meals are served year-round for youth members at their New York City location.

At this year’s School’s Out, Aqualillies, a renowned synchronized swimmer group, and DJ Lina Bradford will perform and provide entertainment. Celebrities from the event’s host committee, like Bravo’s Andy Cohen, author Candace Bushnell and producer of Emily in Paris and Sex and the City, Darren Star, will make appearances at the event.

The cocktail party will be followed by a VIP sit-down Taste of the Hamptons Dinner at 7:30 p.m., which will feature various dishes from iconic East End establishments, such as STK Steakhouse, Duryea’s, and Almond Restaurant.

Tickets to attend this event are going fast, and are 75% sold out for the dinner, according to the organization’s website. One ticket for both the dinner and cocktail party can be purchased for $1,500 by visiting hmischoolsout.com