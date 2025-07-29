Police: Two Individuals Arrested by ICE In Greenport Saturday

As part of the DHS – United States Department of Homeland Security, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is a federal law enforcement agency aimed at preventing cross-border crime and illegal immigration. (Getty Images)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained two individuals in Greenport on Saturday morning, according to the Southold Police Department.

Captain Scott Latham of Southold Police said the action took place during a traffic stop, indicating ICE was targeting a specific individual as opposed to a random sweep. One undocumented immigrant in the car was detained with a final removal order, but another passenger – also an undocumented immigrant – was taken into custody by ICE as well.

Southold Police was not notified of ICE’s presence in the area until after the arrests were made.

“We’re a subsidiary law enforcement [agency],” Latham said. “The State Police can come into Southold and do whatever they want to do, because their jurisdiction is the whole state. The County Sheriff can come into Southold and do whatever they want to do, because their jurisdiction covers the whole county. ICE, being a federal law enforcement agency, they can go wherever they want. They don’t have to tell to tell us anything.”