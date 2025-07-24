Independency Exhibition Explores 250 Years of American Flags
1 minute 07/24/2025
Aerian and Nina Jones
Aerian Jones, John Monsky, Walter Deane
Arlene Hinkemeyer
Ava Sirulnick, David Sirulnick
Brian Schreiber, James Rothman
Fairley Pilaro, Joe Messina
Gary Adamek, Susan Warren
Jim Harmon, Ann Harmon
Joe Diamond, Fairley Pilaro
John Monsky, Stewart Oran, Hilary Oran
Kate Rockwell, Trustee Robin Brown, John Monsky
Lewis Liman, Karen Gantz
Lori Bonvino, Angelo Bonvino
Maggie Huckeba, Andrew Russell
Mary Slattery, Robert Lohman
Mijda and Don Whitaker
Mike and Arleene Baldassar
Nina Jones , Libby Fitzgerald
The Raynor Family
Stefanie Rothman, Lori Schreiber
Wendy Pearson, Michael Wells, Christina M. Strassfield, Wendell Brown
Independency: The American Flag At 250 Years, presents a striking dialogue between historic American flags from John Monsky’s renowned collection and abstract works by painter Sean Scully at the Southampton Arts Center. Spanning from the Revolutionary War to the Apollo missions, the exhibition weaves together visual art, archival media, and cultural artifacts to reflect on 250 years of American history and identity.