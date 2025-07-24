Independency Exhibition Explores 250 Years of American Flags

Aerian and Nina Jones Rob Rich Aerian Jones, John Monsky, Walter Deane Rob Rich Arlene Hinkemeyer Rob Rich Ava Sirulnick, David Sirulnick Rob Rich Brian Schreiber, James Rothman Rob Rich Fairley Pilaro, Joe Messina Rob Rich Gary Adamek, Susan Warren Rob Rich Jim Harmon, Ann Harmon Rob Rich Joe Diamond, Fairley Pilaro Rob Rich John Monsky, Stewart Oran, Hilary Oran Rob Rich Kate Rockwell, Trustee Robin Brown, John Monsky Rob Rich Lewis Liman, Karen Gantz Rob Rich Lori Bonvino, Angelo Bonvino Rob Rich Maggie Huckeba, Andrew Russell Rob Rich Mary Slattery, Robert Lohman Rob Rich Mijda and Don Whitaker Rob Rich Mike and Arleene Baldassar Rob Rich Nina Jones , Libby Fitzgerald Rob Rich The Raynor Family Rob Rich Stefanie Rothman, Lori Schreiber Rob Rich Wendy Pearson, Michael Wells, Christina M. Strassfield, Wendell Brown Rob Rich

Independency: The American Flag At 250 Years, presents a striking dialogue between historic American flags from John Monsky’s renowned collection and abstract works by painter Sean Scully at the Southampton Arts Center. Spanning from the Revolutionary War to the Apollo missions, the exhibition weaves together visual art, archival media, and cultural artifacts to reflect on 250 years of American history and identity.