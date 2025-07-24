Event & Party Photos

Independency Exhibition Explores 250 Years of American Flags

By
1 minute 07/24/2025
Aerian and Nina Jones

Rob Rich
Aerian Jones, John Monsky, Walter Deane

Rob Rich
Arlene Hinkemeyer

Rob Rich
Ava Sirulnick, David Sirulnick

Rob Rich
Brian Schreiber, James Rothman

Rob Rich
Fairley Pilaro, Joe Messina

Rob Rich
Gary Adamek, Susan Warren

Rob Rich
Jim Harmon, Ann Harmon

Rob Rich
Joe Diamond, Fairley Pilaro

Rob Rich
John Monsky, Stewart Oran, Hilary Oran

Rob Rich
Kate Rockwell, Trustee Robin Brown, John Monsky

Rob Rich
Lewis Liman, Karen Gantz

Rob Rich
Lori Bonvino, Angelo Bonvino

Rob Rich
Maggie Huckeba, Andrew Russell

Rob Rich
Mary Slattery, Robert Lohman

Rob Rich
Mijda and Don Whitaker

Rob Rich
Mike and Arleene Baldassar

Rob Rich
Nina Jones , Libby Fitzgerald

Rob Rich
The Raynor Family

Rob Rich
Stefanie Rothman, Lori Schreiber

Rob Rich
Wendy Pearson, Michael Wells, Christina M. Strassfield, Wendell Brown

Rob Rich

Independency: The American Flag At 250 Years, presents a striking dialogue between historic American flags from John Monsky’s renowned collection and abstract works by painter Sean Scully at the Southampton Arts Center. Spanning from the Revolutionary War to the Apollo missions, the exhibition weaves together visual art, archival media, and cultural artifacts to reflect on 250 years of American history and identity.

