Harry's Sauces: The Open Food Company's Gateway to Revolutionary Transparency

L.-R.: Chef Renée Guilbault and her uncle, actor Harry Hamlin, launched The Open Food Company.(Michael Moriatis/AMC/IFC)

In a world where celebrity food brands often feel like marketing hype, Emmy-nominated actor Harry Hamlin and his niece, renowned food industry veteran Chef Renée Guilbault, have created something revolutionary: The Open Food Company, the first-ever open-source consumer packaged goods company with an integrated charity-partner model. Their gateway product, Harry’s Famous Sauce, represents far more than just another celebrity endorsement. It’s the beginning of a movement to transform how we engage with food.

The story begins not in a conference room, but in Harry’s kitchen, where the actor’s love for cooking has been simmering for decades. Harry has been making Bolognese since his kids were little. On Sundays, the neighborhood gathered at his home for dinner, for friendship, laughs, and good sauce. His sauce also caught the attention of viewers of the Beverly Hills Housewives when Harry cooked and served his Bolognese for the cast.

But rather than simply launching another food brand, Harry and Renée felt a deep connection to begin a revolution in the food industry. Founded in 2024, The Open Food Company is redefining transparency by sharing full recipes and step-by-step guides for free, allowing home cooks to recreate their products from scratch. It’s an unprecedented approach that bridges the gap between convenience and culinary craftsmanship.

The partnership brings together complementary strengths: Harry’s genuine culinary passion paired with Chef Renée’s extensive food industry expertise. Having previously overseen operations for major international brands and managed food operations at Le Pain Quotidien, Pret A Manger, and Google, Renée brings the precision that comes from years of scaling recipes for massive operations.

“We have a unique partnership,” Renée explains, “combining Harry’s celebrity and passion with my food industry experience.”

Since launching in October 2024, she’s expanded beyond Harry’s original creation while maintaining the company’s commitment to complete transparency — they literally give away their recipes for free.

What sets Harry’s Famous Sauce apart isn’t just taste, it’s radical transparency. In an industry often criticized for vague labeling and hidden ingredients, The Open Food Company is committed to complete honesty about what goes into their products. This open-source approach stems from a deeper mission to empower consumers with nutritious, flavorful food made from simple, whole ingredients without preservatives or additives. Both Harry and Renée have witnessed firsthand how difficult it can be to find healthy, convenient food options, and they’re determined to change that by setting a new standard of transparency and purpose-driven impact.

Perhaps most impressive is The Open Food Company’s commitment to community impact. The company envisions “a world well-fed” and believes that food should nourish not only our bodies but also our communities in meaningful ways. They’ve partnered with four charitable organizations, dedicating 50% of the net profits from Harry’s Famous Sauce to the Open Door Food Pantry in Gloucester, MA, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Food Bank for New York City, and Project Angel Food in West Hollywood — all organizations working tirelessly to provide meals and support to those in need.

I tried both the rosemary red wine and spicy tarragon vodka varieties and was really blown away both by the taste and the fact that I could actually see and believe what I was eating. Only three grams of sugar in the vodka sauce! While Harry’s Famous Sauce has already found success in their direct-to-consumer model, they are working on retail expansion and introducing new pantry products to their portfolio. It’s a natural progression for a company whose foundation rests on the simple desire to take care of people — the same impulse that drives Harry to spend hours in his kitchen.

During our Zoom, Harry had a pot of slow-cooked sauce on the counter and was serving chicken cacciatore for dinner. Apart from dining out about once a month, he and wife Lisa Rinna eat at home.

“I cook every night,” Harry noted. “The kids love coming back for a home cooked meal. I pick produce from the garden and feel good that I know what I’m eating and where my food is coming from.”

“Harry’s passion is to give back and take care of people,” Renée emphasizes, and this philosophy extends beyond just creating delicious sauces.

The company incorporates charitable initiatives into their business model, viewing their success as an opportunity to support their community.

In our conversation, what struck me most was their genuine enthusiasm for transforming how we think about food. They’re not just selling sauces, they’re advocating for a food system that prioritizes public health, transparency, and authentic nourishment over profits and marketing gimmicks.

As we wrapped up our conversation, I was reminded of why I started this column. Behind every great food business are people with stories worth telling — people who see food not just as a product, but as a way to connect, nourish, and care for others.

In Harry and Renée’s case, that care is evident in every jar, every ingredient choice, and every commitment to transparency. Harry’s inspiration may come from a Hollywood kitchen, but his heart is firmly planted in the belief that good food should be accessible, honest, and made with love.

For more information about Harry and Renée’s sauces and their commitment to transparency, visit harrysfamous.com and openfoodcompany.com.

Elaine LaPersonerie, founder of Wink PR and passionate food enthusiast, writes about the magic that happens when love, your intentions and good company come together around the table.