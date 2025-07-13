Palm Beach Marina Establishes New Summer Collection for 2025

Palm Beach Marina has launched a new summer collection of apparel and accessories, a limited-edition line full of “fashion insider energy,” according to a recent announcement.

The collection offers luxurious merchandise with hand-designed prints that lean into a “luxury-meets-lifestyle” trend, while blending nautical nostalgia to become everyday wardrobe staples such as t-shirts, long sleeve shirts, eco-friendly tote bags, mugs and notebooks.

The marina brings modern style to their design elements by showcasing their geometric docks, a hippocampus that pays tribute to the sea-horse sculptures of the Marina’s Mizner Fountain, and a burgee flag, displaying banyan trees and a superyacht. Two versions of the Palm Beach Clock Tower are also available – one entwining the tower in nautical sea rope forming an anchor, while the second is framed in a campaign-style border.

Along with the accessories, the Marina has also created a Spotify “Summer Vibes 2025” playlist mixing popular melodies and hits by artists such as Billy Joel, Van Morrison, and Fleetwood Mac.

“The Palm Beach Marina has always been a gateway to the island’s lifestyle – elegant, playful, and deeply connected to the water,” said Carolyn Stone, Deputy Town Manager of Palm Beach, adding, “With this new apparel line and curated playlist, we’re offering visitors and boaters a way to take a piece of that spirit home.”

The full collection is available to purchase on the Marina’s website at shop.townofpalmbeachmarina.com, with items being shipped anywhere in the United States or available for pick-up at the Marina.

For more information regarding the Marina, visit townofpalmbeachmarina.com, or call 561-838-5463.