Photo Gallery: Honoring Black Culture on the East End

Alisa Lawrence and KJ Young Kimberly Goff Ambassador Sujay Kimberly Goff Barbara Liberatore Kimberly Goff Bonnie Cannon and Ambassador Sujay Kimberly Goff Cherice Taylor and Gail Richards Kimberly Goff Nicky Sunshine Kimberly Goff Crystal Brown and Ambassador Sujay Kimberly Goff Doug Gee of Doug Gee Carrot Cakes Kimberly Goff Haris Hillary and Maria DeLongoria Kimberly Goff Khadijah Starling, Bonnie Cannon, Lisa Evan Chapman Kimberly Goff Legislator Ann Welker Kimberly Goff Peter Strugatz and Nadine George Kimberly Goff Shaw Taylor and Crystal Brown Kimberly Goff The Taylor Family Kimberly Goff Timothy and Jasmine Dalton, Florence Rolston, Ryn Marchese, Robert Borgoño Kimberly Goff Wendy S Mills and Alison Stanley Kimberly Goff

LTV Studios in Wainscott hosted “Celebrating Black Culture on the East End,” produced by Ambassador Sujay. The evening featured dance, comedy, and dialogue celebrating Black excellence in the community.