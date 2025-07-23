Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Photos: Jazz on the Waterfront in West Palm Beach

By
1 minute 07/23/2025
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Gabriela Barbieri
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Gabriela Barbieri
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Gabriela Barbieri
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Gabriela Barbieri
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Gabriela Barbieri
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Blue Mountain Branding
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Downtown Development Authority
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Downtown Development Authority
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Downtown Development Authority
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Blue Mountain Branding
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Blue Mountain Branding
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Blue Mountain Branding
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Blue Mountain Branding
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Downtown Development Authority
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Downtown Development Authority
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Downtown Development Authority
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Downtown Development Authority
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Downtown Development Authority
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Downtown Development Authority
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Downtown Development Authority
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Tito Puente
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Tito Puente
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Tito Puente
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Tito Puente
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Tito Puente
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Tito Puente
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Nathen Mitchell
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Nathen Mitchell
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Nathen Mitchell
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Tito Puente
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Nathen Mitchell
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Nathen Mitchell
Jazz on the Waterfront

Jazz on the Waterfront

Tito Puente

On Wednesday, July 16, the City of West Palm Beach launched its Soul in the City Jazz Experience with a standout performance by Allyson Briggs and Fleur Seule at the Lake Pavilion. The waterfront concert brought the community together for an evening of live jazz, drinks, and summer celebration, marking the first of the city’s three-part indoor series running through September.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events