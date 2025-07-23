Photos: Jazz on the Waterfront in West Palm Beach

On Wednesday, July 16, the City of West Palm Beach launched its Soul in the City Jazz Experience with a standout performance by Allyson Briggs and Fleur Seule at the Lake Pavilion. The waterfront concert brought the community together for an evening of live jazz, drinks, and summer celebration, marking the first of the city’s three-part indoor series running through September.