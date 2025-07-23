Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Sheila Tendy, a New York-Based Attorney

Meet Sheila Tendy

Episode 236: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan talks with Sheila Tendy, a New York-based attorney known for her work in regulatory compliance, white collar defense, and corporate risk management. A former prosecutor and counsel to the Department of Financial Services, she has led major investigations involving financial fraud, money laundering, and troubled banks.

