Soul to Table: Provisions Market Gathers Community Around Good Food

Provisions Market in Oyster Bay

When Chef Jesse Schenker and his partner Claudia Taglich opened Provisions Market in Oyster Bay, they weren’t just adding another location to their Lush Life Group portfolio — they were creating something that had been missing from their restaurant empire. While their five other establishments (2 Spring, FOUR, Gioia, Gimme Burger, and Provisions Bread & Cheese) each serve distinct audiences, Provisions Market does something different entirely: it brings the soul of all their restaurants home to the community.

“We wanted to create a place where you could experience the quality and care from all of our restaurants in one spot,” explains Schenker, whose culinary philosophy centers on simple goods and exceptional ingredients. At Provisions Market, that philosophy translates into an ecosystem where diners can not only enjoy a meal but also take home the very ingredients that make their restaurant dishes special.

The market embodies the high-low approach that defines the Lush Life Group. You’ll find daily groceries, farm-fresh produce, imported cheese from Abruzzo alongside bottles of hot sauce, and premium caviar next to their famous sourdough bread. It’s this mix of accessible and elevated that makes Provisions feel both aspirational and approachable — a place where a weeknight dinner can feel special and healthy without all the heavy lifting. That commitment to wellness extends to their kitchen practices, where they’ve eliminated seed oils entirely.

What sets Provisions apart is how it celebrates food as a connector. The market features seating for up to 25 people, where Thursday through Sunday, guests can enjoy a four-course dinner for just $49 per person. It’s an intimate setting that feels more like dining in a friend’s well-stocked kitchen than a traditional restaurant. You might find yourself seated next to neighbors picking up their weekly groceries or a couple sharing a glass of wine at the bar after work.

The star of the show might just be their rotisserie chicken from Freebird — hormone-free, antibiotic-free, and non-GMO. It’s the kind of ingredient that anchors a weekend: grab one on your way out east, and you’ve got the foundation for several meals. Pair it with their house-made pasta, fresh bread, and carefully curated pantry items, and you’re set.

Schenker and Taglich have built relationships with top-quality local vendors like Youngs Farm and Orient Organic, ensuring that what you’re taking home meets the same standards as what’s served in their restaurants. This isn’t just about convenience—it’s about creating a sustainable food system that supports local producers while giving the community access to restaurant-quality ingredients.

“The ease of coming to the same place for lunch, dinner, or to buy prepared meals makes us a natural gathering spot,” Schenker notes. It’s this multipurpose approach that makes Provisions feel less like a business and more like a neighborhood anchor. Whether you’re grabbing a quick sandwich, picking up dinner ingredients, or settling in for their four-course meal, you’re part of a community that values good food and the connections it creates.

Beyond providing great food, Schenker and Taglich recognize their role in the broader community. Through their six restaurants, they’re not just feeding people — they’re providing jobs and contributing to the local economy. It’s a responsibility they take seriously, understanding that sustainable restaurants create sustainable communities.

For Schenker, whose own Long Island favorites include Foster in Sea Cliff and Okaru in Roslyn, Provisions Market represents the kind of place he’d want in his own neighborhood—somewhere that elevates the everyday without losing sight of what makes dining truly meaningful: the people you share it with and the community that makes it possible.

Provisions Market reminds us that the best meals happen when quality ingredients meet genuine hospitality, when restaurant expertise serves home cooking, and when a simple market becomes a gathering place for neighbors who care about what they eat and where it comes from.

Provisions Market is in the heart of Oyster Bay: 108 South Street. Market hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m.–7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.–7 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Visit provisionsoysterbay.com for more information.

Elaine LaPersonerie, founder of Wink PR and passionate food enthusiast, writes about the magic that happens when love, your intentions and good company come together around the table.