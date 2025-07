Recipe: Learn to Make a Birdie's Ale House 32oz Margarita

Score big with Birdie’s Ale House’s 32 oz. margarita — it’s a hole-in-one for summer sipping! This giant drink is just the thing to cool you down after a day on the course or catching rays.

Birdie’s Ale House 32oz Margarita

6oz tequila

2oz puree (mango, strawberry, or passion fruit)

2oz triple sec

2oz lime juice

Top with club soda