Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make a Léon 1909 Olive Martini

The olive martini

Martini enthusiasts, you’re going to love this one thanks to Beverage Director Gillian Georges of Léon 1909! Her Olive Martini is an elegant, herbaceous take on the classic featuring vodka infused with EVOO, lemon zest, and garden herbs, topped with a dramatic burnt olive. It’s silky, savory, and destined to become your new summer go-to.

THE OLIVE MARTINI

EVOO-Infused Vodka Martini with Burnt Olive

An ultra-smooth, herbaceous twist on the classic martini.

Serves: 1 | Prep Time: 5 minutes. Infuse vodka ahead of time.

Ingredients

3½ oz EVOO-infused vodka*

½ oz Vermouth Bianco

Instructions

Stir both ingredients with ice until well chilled.

Strain into a cold martini glass.

Garnish with a burnt olive: Roast a dry olive over a flame until lightly blackened.

*EVOO-Infused Vodka

Makes: 2½ cups | Keeps: Up to 2 weeks refrigerated

Ingredients

2 cups vodka

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 small bunch thyme

1 small bunch rosemary

1 bay leaf

Zest of 1 lemon (peeled into strips)

Heat olive oil in a small saucepan. Add thyme, rosemary, and bay leaf and cook for 30 seconds. Remove from heat, add lemon zest, and cool completely. Mix with vodka and freeze overnight. Strain through cheesecloth to remove solids. Store chilled.