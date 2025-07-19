Robert Larson Remembered for Commitment to Quogue

Robert Larson

Robert “Bob” H. Larson of Quogue died peacefully on July 6. He spent his last days surrounded by his loving family. He was 92.

Family was everything to Bob, and they adored him. He loved his many friends and took great joy in their company. He was deeply committed to the community of Quogue.

Bob was born to Alice and Henry Larson on Aug. 1, 1932, in the small town of LeRoy, Minnesota. He was a star athlete in high school and captain of the basketball team. He graduated in 1950 as class salutatorian and attended Cornell College of Iowa.

In his junior year, Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army for the Korean War effort and trained at Fort Benning, Georgia. Though he didn’t see combat, he met and worked with men and women from all over the country, an experience he described as formative.

After his service, Bob completed his undergraduate degree and, thanks to the GI Bill, earned a Master’s degree in Hospital Administration from the University of Iowa. In 1957, Bob accepted a residency at Morristown Memorial Hospital in New Jersey, where he began a distinguished 33-year career, rising to the role of vice president before retiring in 1990. Described by the staff as the ultimate “team player,” they appreciated his cheerful greetings, calm demeanor, steady leadership, sense of humor, and compassion.

During his time at Morristown Memorial, Bob was introduced to painter Joan Lyman Disston of Englewood, NJ, and her three children: Deborah, Geoffrey, and Stuart. Bob and Joan married on Nov. 30, 1964, and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year. Together, they welcomed their son Robert in 1969.

After retirement, Bob and Joan moved to Quogue year-round. Bob remained active in his community, serving on the boards of the Quogue Association; Quogue Library; Quogue Field Club, where he served as a governor and head of the tennis committee; and Quogue Beach Club, where he served as treasurer. He was also a deacon and elder of the Westhampton Presbyterian Church.

Bob cherished his family. He was predeceased by his older brother Richard.

He is survived by his beloved wife Joan; his four children and their partners: Deborah Disston and Albert Froment, Geoffrey and Cameron Disston, Stuart Disston and Roberta Brown, and Robert Larson and Victoria Chickering; eight grandchildren, their spouses and children: Collin Stabler and Suzanne Van Fleet (Van and Remy), Emily and Michael Connery (Sadie and River), Nathaniel and Manuela Disston (Olympia), Victoria and Sean Giosanda (Joy, Max, and Rose), Katherine Disston, Anna Stabler, Madeline Larson, and Henry Larson.

Bob doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always available for a game of catch or make believe. He deeply valued his friendships and happily welcomed invitations to play golf, tennis, or paddle.

He was honest, loyal, patriotic, humble, and kind – a testament to his Midwestern values.

He preferred to lead by example, and would rather listen than lecture. He was always glad to see you and interested in your life.

“We will miss Gramper dearly,” his family said. “His boyish smile, the twinkle in his eye, the kindness in his heart, and the unconditional love he showered on all of us.”

A service will be held at the Westhampton Presbyterian Church on Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow at the Quogue Field Club. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Bob’s memory may be made to the Quogue Library.