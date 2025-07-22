Unlimited Earth Care Welcomes LUAP in Bridgehampton
Jean Shafiroff, Rebecca A. Seawright, Caroline Lieberman, Louise Braver & Frederico Azevedo
Chris Coffee & Frederico Azevedo
Featured Artist LUAP and Catherine Ellams
Genie Parada-Fishman
Iris Danker and Martin Schwartz
Lorenzo Azevedo, Ashley Chung, Grace Shin Gornik
Victoria Schneps, Dr. David Shusterman, Regina Mukhcarova, Catherine Ellams, Federico Azevedo
Gina Valliades & Jessica Mackin
Jocelyne Ranucci, Catherine Ellams, Peter McCracken, Susan Lahrman, David Gilmartin
Susan Lahrman, David Gilmartin, Peter McCracken & Bonita DeWolf
Audrey Alford, Tamron Hall & Isaiah Hall
Omar Serrat, David Shane, Frank Clodung, & Chloe Reynolds
Victoria Schneps & Fred Schneider
Jonathon LeWinter & Debra Secunda
Aria, Parisa, & Ayla Djavaheri
Jim Smith, Blanka Gierova, Petra Brichnacova, Barbara and Lexa Smith
Steve L, Dr. Rachel Needle, & Steve Hartman
Antonella Bertello & Victoria Schneps
Frederico Azevedo & artist Luan
Andrea Bartzen, Nicole Tunick & Susan Lahrman
Peter Cook & Alba Jamcou
Frederico Azevedo & Alana Eitman
Unlimited Earth Care held a special event at their Bridgehampton Garden Concept Store to celebrate Flourish and Flow, a new series by British artist LUAP (Paul Robinson). Known for his signature “Pink Bear” figure, LUAP presented paintings and limited-edition prints featuring the character in dynamic natural landscapes, exploring themes of growth and movement.