Unlimited Earth Care Welcomes LUAP in Bridgehampton

Jean Shafiroff, Rebecca A. Seawright, Caroline Lieberman, Louise Braver & Frederico Azevedo Chris Coffee & Frederico Azevedo Featured Artist LUAP and Catherine Ellams Photos by Kimberly Goff Genie Parada-Fishman Iris Danker and Martin Schwartz Lorenzo Azevedo, Ashley Chung, Grace Shin Gornik Victoria Schneps, Dr. David Shusterman, Regina Mukhcarova, Catherine Ellams, Federico Azevedo Gina Valliades & Jessica Mackin Jocelyne Ranucci, Catherine Ellams, Peter McCracken, Susan Lahrman, David Gilmartin Susan Lahrman, David Gilmartin, Peter McCracken & Bonita DeWolf Audrey Alford, Tamron Hall & Isaiah Hall Omar Serrat, David Shane, Frank Clodung, & Chloe Reynolds Victoria Schneps & Fred Schneider Jonathon LeWinter & Debra Secunda Aria, Parisa, & Ayla Djavaheri Jim Smith, Blanka Gierova, Petra Brichnacova, Barbara and Lexa Smith Steve L, Dr. Rachel Needle, & Steve Hartman Antonella Bertello & Victoria Schneps Frederico Azevedo & artist Luan Andrea Bartzen, Nicole Tunick & Susan Lahrman Peter Cook & Alba Jamcou Frederico Azevedo & Alana Eitman

Unlimited Earth Care held a special event at their Bridgehampton Garden Concept Store to celebrate Flourish and Flow, a new series by British artist LUAP (Paul Robinson). Known for his signature “Pink Bear” figure, LUAP presented paintings and limited-edition prints featuring the character in dynamic natural landscapes, exploring themes of growth and movement.