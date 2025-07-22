Event & Party Photos

Unlimited Earth Care Welcomes LUAP in Bridgehampton

Photography by Kimberly Goff
1 minute 07/22/2025
Jean Shafiroff, Rebecca A. Seawright, Caroline Lieberman, Louise Braver & Frederico Azevedo

Chris Coffee & Frederico Azevedo

Featured Artist LUAP and Catherine Ellams

Photos by Kimberly Goff

Genie Parada-Fishman

Iris Danker and Martin Schwartz

Lorenzo Azevedo, Ashley Chung, Grace Shin Gornik

Victoria Schneps, Dr. David Shusterman, Regina Mukhcarova, Catherine Ellams, Federico Azevedo

Gina Valliades & Jessica Mackin

Jocelyne Ranucci, Catherine Ellams, Peter McCracken, Susan Lahrman, David Gilmartin

Susan Lahrman, David Gilmartin, Peter McCracken & Bonita DeWolf

Audrey Alford, Tamron Hall & Isaiah Hall

Omar Serrat, David Shane, Frank Clodung, & Chloe Reynolds

Victoria Schneps & Fred Schneider

Jonathon LeWinter & Debra Secunda

Aria, Parisa, & Ayla Djavaheri

Jim Smith, Blanka Gierova, Petra Brichnacova, Barbara and Lexa Smith

Steve L, Dr. Rachel Needle, & Steve Hartman

Antonella Bertello & Victoria Schneps

Frederico Azevedo & artist Luan

Andrea Bartzen, Nicole Tunick & Susan Lahrman

Peter Cook & Alba Jamcou

Frederico Azevedo & Alana Eitman

Unlimited Earth Care held a special event at their Bridgehampton Garden Concept Store to celebrate Flourish and Flow, a new series by British artist LUAP (Paul Robinson). Known for his signature “Pink Bear” figure, LUAP presented paintings and limited-edition prints featuring the character in dynamic natural landscapes, exploring themes of growth and movement.

