Village of West Hampton Dunes to Host Cocktails and Conversations

Irwin R. Krasnow is the new mayor of the Village of West Hampton Dunes (Courtesy of Irwin R. Krasnow)

Tired of coffee with local officials? The Village of West Hampton Dunes is hosting its first ever Cocktails and Conversations event on July 18 for village residents to meet with their local elected officials.

The purpose of the event is for village residents to bring up concerns, thoughts or issues that they feel need to be addressed within the community. It also serves as a way for residents to become familiar with their neighbors, and for the community to get together.

“It’s a way to get together,” said Irwin Krasnow, the village mayor. “We all have common interests.”

The idea of Cocktails and Conversations transpired because of the local Barrier Reef Preservation Association, who used to host some cocktail parties, as a way for residents to socialize, according to Krasnow. When he was elected as mayor, Krasnow wanted to continue this idea of hosting events for residents to gain familiarity with each other. So, for the last couple Saturdays in June, Krasnow hosted some Coffee and Conversation events.

“I basically opened up village hall and I brought in coffee and pastries, and I asked residents to come by and come meet me, talk to me,” Krasnow said.

It was then suggested that instead of Coffee and Conversations, a better idea would be to host a Cocktail and Conversations event. Now, the village is going to host its first ever Cocktail and Conversations event, to continue the purpose of building community in Westhampton Dunes.

Residents can RSVP to attend by emailing clerk@whdunes.gov. The event is at no charge to the residents or the village. It will be held on Friday, July 18 at 7 p.m. at 906 Dune Road.