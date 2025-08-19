19th Annual Dems Summer Bash
1 minute 08/15/2025
Barry McCoy, Jeanne Greco, Diane Costello, James Jacobs
Bridget Fleming, Donna Rubin, and NYS Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni
Dorothy Frankel and Maria Moore
Evan Mason and Jackie Hilly
Gordon Herr, Tom Neely, Rich Schaffer
Jimmy Mack and Brian Mott
Julie Keyes, Sara Anker, Catherine Kent
Leslie Schultz, Pete and Sara Topping
Lulu Bouvier and Cynthia Neely
Rhonda Liss, Donna Rubin, Josh Gladstone, Kate Meuth
Tajea Anderson and Michael Iasilli
Tess Ashley and Tara Flynn
The Paseka Family
Todd Kaminsky and Bridget Fleming
Chairman Gordon Herr and the Southampton Town Democratic Committee hosted the 19th Annual Dems Summer Bash Party This past Sunday at Donna Rubin’s home in Southampton. Democrats from across Suffolk County came together to rally support for this year’s candidates and honor Suffolk County Democratic Chair Rich Schaffer.