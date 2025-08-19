19th Annual Dems Summer Bash

Barry McCoy, Jeanne Greco, Diane Costello, James Jacobs Lisa Tamburini Bridget Fleming, Donna Rubin, and NYS Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni Lisa Tamburini Dorothy Frankel and Maria Moore Lisa Tamburini Evan Mason and Jackie Hilly Lisa Tamburini Gordon Herr, Tom Neely, Rich Schaffer Lisa Tamburini Jimmy Mack and Brian Mott Lisa Tamburini Julie Keyes, Sara Anker, Catherine Kent Lisa Tamburini Leslie Schultz, Pete and Sara Topping Lisa Tamburini Lulu Bouvier and Cynthia Neely Lisa Tamburini Rhonda Liss, Donna Rubin, Josh Gladstone, Kate Meuth Lisa Tamburini Tajea Anderson and Michael Iasilli Lisa Tamburini Tess Ashley and Tara Flynn Lisa Tamburini The Paseka Family Lisa Tamburini Todd Kaminsky and Bridget Fleming Lisa Tamburini

Chairman Gordon Herr and the Southampton Town Democratic Committee hosted the 19th Annual Dems Summer Bash Party This past Sunday at Donna Rubin’s home in Southampton. Democrats from across Suffolk County came together to rally support for this year’s candidates and honor Suffolk County Democratic Chair Rich Schaffer.