19th Annual Dems Summer Bash

1 minute 08/15/2025
Barry McCoy, Jeanne Greco, Diane Costello, James Jacobs

Lisa Tamburini
Bridget Fleming, Donna Rubin, and NYS Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni

Lisa Tamburini
Dorothy Frankel and Maria Moore

Lisa Tamburini
Evan Mason and Jackie Hilly

Lisa Tamburini
Gordon Herr, Tom Neely, Rich Schaffer

Lisa Tamburini
Jimmy Mack and Brian Mott

Lisa Tamburini
Julie Keyes, Sara Anker, Catherine Kent

Lisa Tamburini
Leslie Schultz, Pete and Sara Topping

Lisa Tamburini
Lulu Bouvier and Cynthia Neely

Lisa Tamburini
Rhonda Liss, Donna Rubin, Josh Gladstone, Kate Meuth

Lisa Tamburini
Tajea Anderson and Michael Iasilli

Lisa Tamburini
Tess Ashley and Tara Flynn

Lisa Tamburini
The Paseka Family

Lisa Tamburini
Todd Kaminsky and Bridget Fleming

Lisa Tamburini

Chairman Gordon Herr and the Southampton Town Democratic Committee hosted the 19th Annual Dems Summer Bash Party This past Sunday at Donna Rubin’s home in Southampton. Democrats from across Suffolk County came together to rally support for this year’s candidates and honor Suffolk County Democratic Chair Rich Schaffer.

