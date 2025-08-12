Soul to Table: Brooklyn Founders Create 'Beach Pizza' at Montauk's Alimentari Beach

Beach Pizza is coming to Alimentari Beach in Montauk

Salt air and Italian cuisine create something special on the palate. At Alimentari Beach in Montauk, this harmony isn’t just a happy accident — it’s the very essence of what makes this seaside gem a destination worth the drive to the tip of Long Island.

Alimentari Beach captures the soul of coastal Italian dining while embracing the laid-back luxury that is Montauk. This isn’t your typical pizza joint. Instead, it’s a thoughtful celebration of Mediterranean flavors that combine the authenticity of Italian food and values with the zest of New York City.

The story of Alimentari Beach begins with three friends — Johnny Garrett-Young, Gary Costello, and Gianni Cionchi — whose shared vision was born from the pizza-loving streets of Brooklyn. Having grown up in Maine and gone to college in NYC, Johnny believes his small town experience combined with the indescribable feeling of living in Manhattan has resulted in one of the most innovative pizza styles ever. He is also pretty firm that Brooklyn has the best pizza. Makes sense, no?

When they opened Alimentari Beach in 2020, their initial inspiration came from an unexpected source: the European bodega experience. They envisioned a place that combined the accessibility and community feel of a neighborhood grocery with the best ingredients. Working with consultants from the renowned La’industrie, they set out to create what they call “beach pizza”—an experience where people could share exceptional pies without feeling heavy or greasy afterward.

“We wanted to create something special—a place where you could enjoy great pizza by the beach and actually feel good afterward,” explains Johnny. This philosophy led them to source only the finest ingredients: Lioni Latticini mozzarella, Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, and Caputo flour imported directly from Italy.

Their signature creation is a 12-inch hybrid that bridges two pizza traditions: the thin, crispy base of Roman-style pizza (traditionally served square or rectangular) combined with the familiar round format of a classic New York slice shop pie.

But Alimentari Beach’s evolution didn’t stop with pizza. Each year has brought new discoveries as the team found their groove and carved out their niche in Montauk’s competitive dining scene. A pivotal moment came with the addition of chef David Ladner, whose collaboration elevated the restaurant’s pizza program and polished the menu.

The magic begins with letting exceptional ingredients speak for themselves. Fresh seafood arrives daily from local fishermen, while house-made pasta provides the foundation for dishes that transport diners from the shores of Montauk to the coastal towns of the Amalfi Coast. Long Island’s exceptional farms provide crisp lettuces and vine-ripened tomatoes that weave local flavors throughout the menu.

This commitment to quality has enabled Alimentari Beach to serve year-round, becoming a cornerstone of the local community rather than just another seasonal destination. The founders want to be an integral part of Montauk’s landscape, embracing the responsibility that comes with being part of a tight-knit community.

“Montauk is a very special place,” Johnny shared. “Things move differently in a small community — it takes longer, it’s more expensive, but there’s something special about being able to contribute and support each other 12 months out of the year.” This philosophy extends to their involvement with local schools and charities, viewing their success as intrinsically linked to making Montauk special for everyone.

And for those who want to pick up a few things for the pantry (or make a pizza at home), they sell mini cans of Bianco DiNapoli sauce, Caputo flour and Frantoia olive oil.

In a world that often moves too fast, Alimentari Beach reminds us of the simple pleasure of slowing down, savoring the moment, and letting the combination of exceptional food and natural beauty work its quiet magic. That, perhaps, is the most Italian thing of all — and the most authentically Montauk.

Visit alimentaribeachmtk.com for more info.

Elaine LaPersonerie, founder of Wink PR and passionate food enthusiast, writes about the magic that happens when love, your intentions and good company come together around the table.