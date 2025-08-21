Black Business Month Spotlight: Sandy Collier

Omari Hardwick and Sandy Collier The Buzz Agency Sandy Collier The Buzz Agency Sandy Collier receives Founders Award at The Bernays Awards The Buzz Agency Sandy Collier with Lisa Pugliese The Buzz Agency Sandy Collier with Michael Turnbell The Buzz Agency

In honor of Black Business Month, community leaders and entrepreneurs celebrated Sandy Collier, founder and CEO of Hey, Sandy! PR & Communications, a Bahamian American media veteran and mother of six on a mission to amplify the voices of Black-owned businesses and nonprofits across South Florida and beyond. With over 20 years in television and radio news, Collier has transformed her newsroom expertise into a powerhouse PR firm that bridges the gap between local media and underrepresented brands, ensuring their stories are seen, heard, and celebrated.