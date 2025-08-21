Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Black Business Month Spotlight: Sandy Collier

1 minute 08/21/2025
Omari Hardwick and Sandy Collier

Omari Hardwick and Sandy Collier

The Buzz Agency
Sandy Collier

Sandy Collier

The Buzz Agency
Sandy Collier receives Founders Award at The Bernays Awards

Sandy Collier receives Founders Award at The Bernays Awards

The Buzz Agency
Sandy Collier with Lisa Pugliese

Sandy Collier with Lisa Pugliese

The Buzz Agency
Sandy Collier with Michael Turnbell

Sandy Collier with Michael Turnbell

The Buzz Agency

In honor of Black Business Month, community leaders and entrepreneurs celebrated Sandy Collier, founder and CEO of Hey, Sandy! PR & Communications, a Bahamian American media veteran and mother of six on a mission to amplify the voices of Black-owned businesses and nonprofits across South Florida and beyond. With over 20 years in television and radio news, Collier has transformed her newsroom expertise into a powerhouse PR firm that bridges the gap between local media and underrepresented brands, ensuring their stories are seen, heard, and celebrated.

