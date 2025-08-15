Celebrating Women’s Health

Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni presents Julie Ratner with a Proclamation Lisa Tamburini Barbara Rosen, Patricia Martone, Jane Zimmy Lisa Tamburini Brian McDermott and Amanda Frazer Lisa Tamburini Christopher Robbins, Ann Ciardullo and Keith Green Lisa Tamburini Dr. Larry Norton and Ann Ciardullo Lisa Tamburini Ellen Hermanson Foundation Board - Scott Kaufman, Sarah DeFlorio, Cathy Tweedy, Melissa Cohen, Julie Ratner, Ann Ciardullo, Amanda Frazer Lisa Tamburini Howie and Sherri Lippman Lisa Tamburini Jean Shafiroff, Julie Ratner, Patti Kenner, Lucas Hunt Lisa Tamburini Jean Shafiroff, Laura Borghardt, Julie Ratner, Patti Kenner, Mady Schuman Lisa Tamburini Jon Mcauliffe and Emily Mastaler Lisa Tamburini Karen Sachs, Keith Green, Arlene Rodriguez, Stephen Sachs Lisa Tamburini Lisa and Rita Wasserman Lisa Tamburini Melissa Cohen and Sarah DeFlorio Lisa Tamburini Mitchell Myrin, Bobbie Braun, Dylan Blue Lisa Tamburini Rakesh Nigam, Allison Silver, Jeff Dedeker, Riana Nigam Lisa Tamburini Rita Bonicelli, Vanessa Bulger, Tracey Dunne, Linda Norris, Rachel Goldberg Lisa Tamburini Sarah and Stephen DeFlorio, Jackie Dunphy Lisa Tamburini Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Team Lisa Tamburini

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation celebrated its 30th Anniversary Summer Gala on Saturday at the Bridgehampton Tennis & Surf Club honoring Women’s health. The evening honored founder Julie Ratner, Ed.D., with philanthropist Patti Kenner serving as Gala Chair and Jean Shafiroff as the honorary chair. Guests enjoyed dinner, dancing, and a beach bonfire, with a live auction led by Lucas Hunt. Proceeds will support the Stonybrook Southampton Hospital’s Ellen Hermanson Cancer Center.