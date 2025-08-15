Bridgehampton

Celebrating Women’s Health

By
1 minute 08/15/2025
Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni presents Julie Ratner with a Proclamation

Barbara Rosen, Patricia Martone, Jane Zimmy

Brian McDermott and Amanda Frazer

Christopher Robbins, Ann Ciardullo and Keith Green

Dr. Larry Norton and Ann Ciardullo

Ellen Hermanson Foundation Board - Scott Kaufman, Sarah DeFlorio, Cathy Tweedy, Melissa Cohen, Julie Ratner, Ann Ciardullo, Amanda Frazer

Howie and Sherri Lippman

Jean Shafiroff, Julie Ratner, Patti Kenner, Lucas Hunt

Jean Shafiroff, Laura Borghardt, Julie Ratner, Patti Kenner, Mady Schuman

Jon Mcauliffe and Emily Mastaler

Karen Sachs, Keith Green, Arlene Rodriguez, Stephen Sachs

Lisa and Rita Wasserman

Melissa Cohen and Sarah DeFlorio

Mitchell Myrin, Bobbie Braun, Dylan Blue

Rakesh Nigam, Allison Silver, Jeff Dedeker, Riana Nigam

Rita Bonicelli, Vanessa Bulger, Tracey Dunne, Linda Norris, Rachel Goldberg

Sarah and Stephen DeFlorio, Jackie Dunphy

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Team

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation celebrated its 30th Anniversary Summer Gala on Saturday at the Bridgehampton Tennis & Surf Club honoring Women’s health. The evening honored founder Julie Ratner, Ed.D., with philanthropist Patti Kenner serving as Gala Chair and Jean Shafiroff as the honorary chair. Guests enjoyed dinner, dancing, and a beach bonfire, with a live auction led by Lucas Hunt. Proceeds will support the Stonybrook Southampton Hospital’s Ellen Hermanson Cancer Center.

