Celebrating Women’s Health

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation celebrated its 30th Anniversary Summer Gala on Saturday at the Bridgehampton Tennis & Surf Club honoring Women’s health. The evening honored founder Julie Ratner, Ed.D., with philanthropist Patti Kenner serving as Gala Chair and Jean Shafiroff as the honorary chair. Guests enjoyed dinner, dancing, and a beach bonfire, with a live auction led by Lucas Hunt. Proceeds will support the Stonybrook Southampton Hospital’s Ellen Hermanson Cancer Center.