Cocktail Recipe: Pour Yourself an Elder Rosé Spritz

1 minute 08/18/2025
Elder Rosé Spritz
Elder Rosé Spritz

For a refreshing spritz this summer, mix up a delicious Elder Rosé Spritz featuring Holistic Spirits Harmony Gin. Pick up Harmony Gin locally at Amagansett Wine, Wainscott Wine, Churchill Wine or Sag Harbor Liquors.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Harmony Gin
1 oz Rosé wine
0.5 oz Elderflower liqueur
Squeeze of half lemon
Top with club soda (omit if using sparkling rosé)

Directions:

Add Harmony Gin, rosé wine, elderflower liqueur, and a generous squeeze of half a lemon. Give it a gentle stir to combine, add ice. then top with club soda—unless you’re using a sparkling rosé, in which case you can skip the soda.

Garnish with a lemon wheel or a fresh herb sprig like mint or thyme, and enjoy this bright, floral twist on a classic spritz.

