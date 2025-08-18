Cocktail Recipe: Pour Yourself an Elder Rosé Spritz

Elder Rosé Spritz

For a refreshing spritz this summer, mix up a delicious Elder Rosé Spritz featuring Holistic Spirits Harmony Gin. Pick up Harmony Gin locally at Amagansett Wine, Wainscott Wine, Churchill Wine or Sag Harbor Liquors.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Harmony Gin

1 oz Rosé wine

0.5 oz Elderflower liqueur

Squeeze of half lemon

Top with club soda (omit if using sparkling rosé)

Directions:

Add Harmony Gin, rosé wine, elderflower liqueur, and a generous squeeze of half a lemon. Give it a gentle stir to combine, add ice. then top with club soda—unless you’re using a sparkling rosé, in which case you can skip the soda.

Garnish with a lemon wheel or a fresh herb sprig like mint or thyme, and enjoy this bright, floral twist on a classic spritz.