Dan Rattiner Talks with Pat Mundus, Daughter of Late Montauk Fisherman Frank Mundus

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Pat Mundus

Episode 242: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Pat Mundus, daughter of the late great Montauk fisherman Frank Mundus who was the inspiration for the character Quint in the film Jaws (1975). It’s a legacy that continues to loom large even today. Pat Mundus is the keeper of that legacy.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast