Donald W. Fulcher Remembered as Dedicated Police Sergeant

Donald W. Fulcher

Donald W. Fulcher of Jamesport, and former longtime resident of Hampton Bays, died on Aug. 4. He was 86.

Donald was born on Sept. 9, 1938 in Southampton to Edith P. (née Robinson) and Callie T. Fulcher. He was an only child. After high school, he enlisted with the United States Coast Guard, and served honorably for six years attaining the rank of First Class Petty Officer.

On Nov. 27, 1965, in Southampton, he married the love of his life Patricia (née Duffey) Fulcher. Together they had one daughter and made their home in Hampton Bays, eventually moving to Jamesport in 2006.

Donald was a member of Saint John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

In his professional career, he worked as a police officer for the Southampton Town Police Department for 21 years, retiring as a sergeant. After his retirement, Donald and Patricia owned and operated their own business Duffey & Fulcher Interiors.

Donald is survived by his wife Patricia; daughter Dawn Fulcher-DeVito (Lorenzo Jr.) of Jamesport; and cousins Dottie Reade of New York, Nancy Trunzo of Delaware, James Greco of New Jersey, Sherry Wines of New York and Cathy Arlinghouse of Texas.

The family received friends on Augu. 6 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where Funeral Services were held.

Graveside Services, with U.S. Coast Guard Honors, were held on Aug. 7 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary R.C. Cemetery in Southampton.