Donna Levinstone Presents Soulful Paintings at Maju Gallery on Shelter Island

Art by Donna Levinstone.

When art comes to mind, most people may think to take the LIRR to New York City museums, like the Guggenheim or Museum of Modern Art (MoMA).

But, arts educators and artists like 70 year old Donna Levinstone bring something unique to the table: small pastel landscapes, or as people like to call “landscapes of the soul,” according to her article in Cleaver Magazine.

Her wide sky and nature-oriented paintings, which are as tiny as 2” by 3” to as large as 36” by 100,” provide healing and a source of comfort to many, especially to those experiencing life-altering and challenging illnesses. She also emphasizes her work within clouds and is even a member of the Cloud Appreciation Society.

“My work provides a sense of calm in the midst of fear and exhaustion,” she noted at the end of her feature. “My pastel landscapes have an added advantage of allowing patients to dream and travel away into their memories.”

She enjoys spreading joy through her artwork, with her pieces increasing in popularity on Instagram during the COVID-19 pandemic. With over 400 sales, she mentioned the speciality in creating scenic atmospheres on a small canvas and how the process allows her to be “spontaneous and experiment with colors.”

Her works, ranging from small to large sizes, are on display at Shelter Island’s Maju Gallery until October, including abstract and photographic series pertaining to waves and light skies. She touched on how the gallery is “very aligned” to how she thinks as an artist and compared it to a lifestyle store that centers the community.

“I feel like I can gift art a lot more readily with these pieces,” Levinstone shared with Dan’s Papers. “I have so many different situations where people have come where things have happened in their lives or people have been ill, and I just sort of bring over a little art.”

She likes adding a more “human and compassionate” side to giving art, and likes when a viewer brings their own interpretations to her pieces. She also draws inspiration from painter Mark Rothko into her art, combining fluidity of deep colors like black and purple with lighter shades.

“Sometimes [the idea] comes so easily and other times, it will get a little muddy or won’t have the freshness that I want,” she said regarding her “spontaneous” creative process.

She mentioned she enjoys highlighting a concept of “reality” within her pieces, even in black and white, which brings out both the color and image in her samples.

She recalled the outpour of support at the Maju’s Opening Night in early July and plans on doing a workshop there in the future. She also loves how her art “takes her in different directions,” as well as helping the community.

“For me, making art and spreading the joy of art making are equal in a way,” she closed. “I’ve been doing [teaching] for a while, but it’s been just a wonderful addition to what I do.”

You can visit Donna Levinstone’s website at donnalevinstone.com and follow her on Instagram. For more information regarding the Maju Gallery, visit their website at majushelterisland.com.