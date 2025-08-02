Dr. Peter Sultan of Westhampton Remembered as Beloved Healer

Dr. Peter Sultan

Dr. Peter Sultan, a beloved Doctor of Orthopedic Medicine at Northwell Health in Riverhead died on July 13. He was 54.

Born on April 17, 1971, in Mineola, Peter dedicated his life to the health and well-being of his patients, serving his community with unwavering commitment and compassion.

Peter’s career as a physician was marked by profound dedication, where he not only treated a multitude of patients but also inspired many through his knowledge, kindness, and exemplary patient care. His contributions to the field earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and patients alike. He was an incredibly gifted musician, often serenading patients between surgeries with his keyboard playing at the hospital. Patients and co-workers all valued him as a friend, mentor, and caregiver.

He is survived by his cherished children, Elizabeth and William Sultan, who were the light of his life and his greatest pride. He is also survived by his father and mother Burton and Marilyn Sultan. He was a devoted brother to Dr. Marla Sultan and her husband David Kramer, Jessica Fields and her husband Joel, and Lorna Kapusta and her husband Matthew, who shared in the joys and challenges of family life with him. Peter’s family provided him with endless support and love throughout his life.

A Prayer Service was held on July 17, 2025 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Peter’s legacy will continue through the countless lives he touched over the years as both a physician and a family man.

His presence will be missed dearly by all who knew him.