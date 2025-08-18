Dan Rattiner Talks with Emily Sundberg, Director & Writer of 'The End: A Gardiner’s Island Story'

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Emily Sundberg

Episode 243: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner speaks with Emily Sundberg, director and writer of The End: A Gardiner’s Island Story, a documentary which chronicles the history of the most secluded part of the East End – Gardiner’s Island is the oldest privately-owned island in the United States, since Lion Gardiner purchased it in 1639.

